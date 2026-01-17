India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES U19 World Cup 2026: Toss delayed due to rain in Bulawayo

Five-time champions India are continuing their campaign in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 at Queens Park Stadium, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, today as they take on Bangladesh in their second group-stage match.

India arrive for this contest brimming with confidence after a commanding opening win against the USA, where their bowlers produced a disciplined performance to bowl out the opposition for just 107 in a rain-affected game. Right-arm pacer Henil Patel stood out with a superb five-wicket haul, underlining the strength and depth of India’s bowling unit. With conditions expected to assist seamers again in Bulawayo, India’s pace battery will be eager to make early inroads against a stronger Bangladesh batting line-up.

With the bat, India will be keen on a more complete outing after chasing down their target comfortably in the opener. Captain Ayush Mhatre and 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi form an exciting opening pair, supported by vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra, all-rounders Aaron George and Vedant Trivedi, and wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu. India’s bowling attack looks well balanced, combining pace options like D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh and Udhav Mohan with spin from Kanishk Chouhan and Mohamed Enaan.

Bangladesh, however, are expected to pose a sterner test. Skipper Azizul Hakim Tamim and deputy Zawad Abrar bring experience and consistency, while Kalam Siddiki adds solidity in the middle order. Their bowling attack is equally formidable, led by pacers Iqbal Hossain and Al Fahad, who have been among the most successful youth bowlers since the last World Cup. Left-arm spinner Samiun Basir adds further variety.

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, R.S. Ambrish, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan A. Patel

Bangladesh U19 playing 11 (probable): Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Zawad Abrar, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rizan Hossan, Shaharia Al Amin, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Rifat Beg

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the ACC U19 World Cup 2026 match between India skipper Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh skipper Azizul Hakim Tamim will take place at 12:30 pm IST.

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

The Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs Bangladesh match in the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the India vs Bangladesh match in the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.

