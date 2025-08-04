Monday, August 04, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bosch Q1 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹1,115 crore on gain

Bosch Q1 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹1,115 crore on gain

The company posted a net profit of ₹ 465 crore for the April-June quarter of the last fiscal

BOSCH

During the quarter, the company completed the transfer of its "Video solutions, Access and Intrusions and Communication systems" business, recognising a profit on sale of business for ₹ 556 crore, it noted.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto component maker Bosch Ltd on Monday reported an over twofold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹ 1,115 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, aided by one-time income due to the transfer of a business vertical.

The company posted a net profit of ₹ 465 crore for the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Total income increased to ₹ 5,077 crore during the quarter against ₹ 4,496 crore in the year-ago period, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the company completed the transfer of its "Video solutions, Access and Intrusions and Communication systems" business, recognising a profit on sale of business for ₹ 556 crore, it noted.

 

"Our performance in the first quarter reflects strong growth, driven by increased revenue, higher demand in passenger cars and a reduction in material costs enabled by favourable product mix," Bosch Ltd MD Guruprasad Mudlapur said.

Also Read

Bosch

Bosch Q1 F26 results: Profit more than doubles to ₹1,115 cr, revenue up 11%

dividend stocks

Last day alert! Bosch, 11 others go ex-dividend on July 29; do you own any?

Dividend stocks

D-Street eyes dividend deluge as Wipro, 99 others go ex-dividend next week

semiconductors chipmakers

Tata Electronics, Bosch ink pact for semiconductor, auto tech projects

Guruprasad Mudlapur, president of the Bosch group in India and managing director (MD) of Bosch Ltd

Bosch plans to double India exports by 2030 and beyond: Guruprasad Mudlapurpremium

This results from the company's consistent efforts to strengthen core businesses while remaining focused on future-ready technologies, he added.

"Despite global challenges, we remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead," he said.

The company is investing decisively in hydrogen, electrification, and digital services - positioning itself at the forefront of sustainable mobility, Mudlapur added.

As India moves toward a smarter, cleaner future, Bosch remains a trusted partner in delivering long-term value and innovation-led growth, he said.

Shares of the company ended 1.83 per cent higher at ₹ 41,117.60 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma Q1 results: Profit drops 10% to ₹824 crore on US sales

Siemens

Siemens Energy India Q3 results: Net profit surges 80% to ₹263 crore

Mindspace Business Parks

Mindspace REIT Q1 results: Net operating income up 24% to ₹616.4 crore

Nerolac Paints

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 results: Profit down 4%, revenue up marginally

Godfrey Phillips

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 results: Net profit rises 56% to ₹356.3 cr

Topics : Company News Bosch Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon