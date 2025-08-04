Monday, August 04, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 5th Test: How to watch live streaming of Day 5 action for free?

ENG vs IND 5th Test: How to watch live streaming of Day 5 action for free?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the England vs India 5th Test Day 5 encounter here.

ENG vs IND 5th Test

ENG vs IND 5th Test

Shashwat Nishant New delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The final day of India’s tour to England has arrived, and the visitors are hoping for a last-ditch effort as England requires just 35 runs to win as Day 5 begins at The Oval.
 
Day 4 saw a premature end, which has raised some eyebrows. The match was interrupted by heavy rain, but with the clouds clearing and some sunshine later in the day, many questioned why the game wasn’t wrapped up. This unexpected turn of events now adds to the uncertainty as both teams prepare for the crucial final day.  Check ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
 
With England on the verge of victory and only a few runs away from sealing the win, India faces a monumental challenge to avoid defeat. As the match edges toward its conclusion, the weather will remain a key factor, as any further delays could alter the course of the game. Stay tuned for live updates as the tour’s final moments unfold in uncertain conditions at The Oval.    England vs India 5th Test broadcast details 
ENG vs IND 5th Test broadcasting details
Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website 
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv
 

How to watch England vs India 5th Test Day 5 online: Live streaming and telecast information

 
What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 5th Test match?

Also Read

Team India ENG vs IND, 5th Test Day 5

England vs India LIVE SCORE, 5th Test Day 5: Thrilling final day awaits; action begins at 3:30 PM

Harry Brook

Michael Vaughan backs Brook over Pope as future England Test captain

Chris Woakes after suffering injury vs India at Oval

Chris Woakes to bat in Oval Test despite shoulder injury, confirms Joe Root

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4

ENG vs IND Highlights 5th Test: Rain forces early stumps on Day 4; epic finish on the cards on Day 5

Harry Brook

Brook hits 91-ball century, 3rd-fastest by England batter vs India in Tests

The match will take place at Kennington Oval, London.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5 begin?
The ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5 will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 5 will provide the telecast for the match.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 5th Test Day 5 live in India?
Fans can live stream Day 5 of the fifth Test between India and England on JioHotstar via the app and website in India.

More From This Section

WI vs PAK 3rd T20 full scorecard

West Indies vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS 3rd T20: Farah shines as PAK beat WI in 3rd T20 to win series 2-1

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Joe Root

Joe Root hits 39th Test ton, sets record for most 500+ scores vs India

ENG vs IND Test series

Who is the highest run-scorer in India vs England 2025 Test series?

Harry Brook and Joe Root

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4: Root-Brook deflate India's momentum at the Oval

Topics : India vs England Test Cricket India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon