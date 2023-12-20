India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

With the series squared 1-1 after a clinical performance from the Proteas at St George's Park, Gqeberha, it now moved to the Boland Park where the third and decider ODI will be played on Thursday, December 21, 2023, between India and South Africa.

Rinku Singh made his debut in the second ODI as Shreyas Iyer linked up with the Test squad. In the third ODI, Rajat Patidar and Akash Deep might make their debuts while Yuzvendra Chahal and Washinton Sundar could get a game too.

For the Proteas, Kyle Verreynne, Ottniel Baartman and Mihlali Mpongwana, three players, who haven’t got a go, might get it in the final ODI as Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams and Wiaan Mulder might be rested ahead of the Test series.

3rd ODI: India vs South Africa Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable

Ruturaj Gaikwad/ Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), KL Rahul (c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/ Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav/ Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar/ Akash Deep

South Africa Playing 11 probable

Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen/ Kyle Verreynne, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder/ Mihlali Mpongwana, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams/Ottniel Baartman, Beuran Hendricks

India vs South Africa head-to-head ODIs

India and South Africa have played 93 ODI International matches against each other. Of the 93 matches, India emerged victorious on 39 occasions, while three games ended without a result and the Proteas have won 51 matches.

Total matches played: 93

India won: 39

South Africa won: 51

No result: 3

India ODI squad vs South Africa

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep

South Africa squad vs India ODIs

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

India vs South Africa ODI: IND vs SA 3rd ODI live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI take place?

South Africa vs India 3rd ODI will take place on December 21, Thursday.

What is the venue of the SA vs IND 3rd ODI?

The venue for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI is Boland Park in Paarl.

When will the India vs South Africa live toss take place in Johannesburg as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The SA vs IND live toss for the 3rd ODI will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI according to Indian Standard Time?

The 3rd ODI between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs SA 3rd ODI?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs SA 3rd ODI in India for free?

Disneyplus Hotstar will live stream the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in India for free.