India vs USA LIVE SCORE UPDATES U19 World Cup 2026: IND meets USA in opening game; toss at 12:30 PM

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 is all set to begin today, with five-time champions India U19 taking on USA U19 in the opening fixture at Queens Sports Club. With a record of sustained success in the competition, India enter the tournament as strong favourites and will look to start their campaign with a convincing performance.

India’s U19 World Cup pedigree

India are the most successful side in the history of the Under-19 World Cup, having won the title five times. Champions in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022, they narrowly missed out on a sixth crown in the 2024 edition after losing the final to Australia. Since the tournament’s inception in 1988, no other team has matched India’s consistency or depth at this level.

The competition has historically been a launchpad for future international stars, with players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root and Steve Smith all making their mark here early in their careers. More recently, Shubman Gill rose to prominence after India’s 2018 triumph.

Form and preparation

India arrive in Zimbabwe on the back of a strong run, winning 13 of their last 16 youth ODIs, including series victories away from home in England, Australia and South Africa. Although they went down by 20 runs to England in a rain-affected warm-up match, the result is unlikely to cause concern given the conditions and the experimental nature of warm-up fixtures.

USA face a tough opening test

USA, led by Utkarsh Srivastava, come into the match as clear underdogs against a far more experienced Indian side. While they have shown flashes of power and intent, particularly in the batting department, today’s contest represents a significant step up in quality and consistency.

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, R.S. Ambrish, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan A. Patel

USA U19 playing 11 (probable): Utkarsh Srivastava (c), Amogh Reddy Arepally (wk), Arjun Mahesh (wk), Nitish Sudini, Adnit Jhamb, Sahil Garg, Amrinder Gill, Adit Kappa, Rayaan Taj, Sabrish Prasad, Sahir Bhatia

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 match between India skipper Ayush Mhatre and USA skipper Utkarsh Srivastava will take place at 1 PM IST.

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs USA match in the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the India vs USA match in the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.

