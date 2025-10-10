Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yashasvi Jaiswal hits 7th Test hundred; Completes 3000 runs in Test cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal hits 7th Test hundred; Completes 3000 runs in Test cricket

Jaiswal's century on the day also saw him cross the 3000-run mark in Test cricket in just 50 matches for India.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal has hit his 7th Test hundred for India during Day 1 of the 2nd Test agianst West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. A 145-ball century that came with a brilliant combination of patience and good shot selection.  His century on the day also saw him cross the 3000-run mark in Test cricket in just 50 matches for India. 
The 23-year-old achieved this milestone during India’s second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 10, 2025. 
 
  Jaiswal becoming a key figure for Team India  
Jaiswal, celebrated for his fearless batting and consistent performances, has quickly become a key figure in India’s top-order lineup. Since making his debut, he has made significant contributions across both Test and limited-overs cricket, demonstrating his versatility and appetite for big innings.
 
By reaching this mark, Jaiswal joins a prestigious group of young Indian cricketers, such as Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan, who have crossed 3,000 international runs early in their careers. His swift run accumulation underscores his potential and vital role in India’s cricketing future.
 
Across 50 matches, Jaiswal has combined aggressive strokeplay with solid technique. This achievement further cements his reputation as one of India’s most promising young talents and a key player to watch ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Topics : Test Cricket India vs West Indies India cricket team West Indies cricket team

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

