close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar shuts critics with his performance against GT

Arjun Tendulkar made an impressive comeback after a bad day against Punjab Kings. He conceded only 9 runs in his 2 overs and smashed his first IPL six

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar celebrating his wicket

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Arjun Tendulkar's comeback performance against Gujarat Titans demonstrated the quality he brings to the ground. After he conceded 31 runs in an over against Punjab Kings and giving 48 runs total in his 3 overs, critics raised the issue of “nepotism”.

Despite such allegations, Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, delivered an impressive performance from both bat and ball.

The bowling all-rounder conceded only 9 runs in his two-over spells in the powerplay and took one wicket as well. He dismissed Wriddhiman Shah at a score of just four runs.

Not just ball, junior Tendulkar was also impressive with bat and smashed his first six of the IPL against seasoned bowler Mohit Sharma.

Brett Lee backed Arjun

Arjun Tendulkar was criticised a lot for his slow pace. His bowling speed is as low as 107.2 kmph.  Former Australian pacer Brett Lee advised Arjun to ignore such critics and focus on his game. He said, "You will have people criticise almost everything. If you look at Sandeep Sharma, he has been bowling at 120 kph."

He further said in his favour, "Arjun is bowling way faster than that. He is only 23 years of age and he has got his whole career ahead of him. My advice will be "don't listen to critics."

MI lost the match against GT

Mumbai Indians lost the match against Gujarat Titans, as death bowling is still a concern for the team due to the unavailability of Bumrah and Archer.

Gujarat put their highest IPL score on board, they smashed 207 runs in 20 years and MI failed to chase it down.

Also Read

From student to the God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's journey to the top

Sachin Tendulkar's message for his son Arjun after his IPL debut in MI

IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16

IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

IPL 2023 Points table: Gujarat jumps to 2nd after win over Mumbai Indians

GT vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Afghan spinners land 55 run win for Gujarat

IPL 2023 GT vs MI preview: Mumbai in Ahmedabad to take on in-form Titans

Mumbai Indians look to sort bowling woes in clash against Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023 Highlights: Chennai win big against Kolkata, Bangalore beat Royals

Topics : Arjun Tendulkar IPL Indian Premier League

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Money-market managers rebrand almost $1 trn of funds in form of ESG

Pine trees, ESG, trees
4 min read

Rishabh Pant set to miss Asia Cup, ODI World Cup 2023, claims report

Rishabh Pant scored blistering 96 off 97 balls against Sri Lanka in Mohali Test. Photo: @ICC
2 min read

Delhi HC issues notice in Google's appeal against single judge order

Delhi High Court
8 min read

Congress used 'religion' to come to power: Rajnath Singh in Karnataka

Rajnath Singh
2 min read

China-Taiwan conflict, former warns self-ruled island against ties with US

Photo: iStock
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Perfect timing: Rahane forces his way into India's squad for WTC Final 2023

Ajinkya Rahane back in the Indian Test team for World Test Championship. Photo: Sportzpics
3 min read

GT vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: Afghan spinners land 55 run win for Gujarat

Afghan spinners Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan with Gujarat Titans teammates. Photo: Sportzpics
3 min read

Jerseys, sippers, coffee mugs: Fans bat for IPL-themed merchandise

PBKS vs RCB, RCB vs PBKS, ipl 2023, PBKS vs RCB live score, PBKS vs RCB live blog, PBKS vs RCB live updates, ipl 2023 live score, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, PBKS vs RCB today match live score, ipl 2023 today match live sc
5 min read

IPL 2023 Points table: Gujarat jumps to 2nd after win over Mumbai Indians

David Miller and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans celebrate after winning their IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Rishabh Pant set to miss Asia Cup, ODI World Cup 2023, claims report

Rishabh Pant scored blistering 96 off 97 balls against Sri Lanka in Mohali Test. Photo: @ICC
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon