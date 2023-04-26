IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar shuts critics with his performance against GT



Despite such allegations, Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, delivered an impressive performance from both bat and ball.



The bowling all-rounder conceded only 9 runs in his two-over spells in the powerplay and took one wicket as well. He dismissed Wriddhiman Shah at a score of just four runs.



Not just ball, junior Tendulkar was also impressive with bat and smashed his first six of the IPL against seasoned bowler Mohit Sharma.

Arjun Tendulkar's comeback performance against Gujarat Titans demonstrated the quality he brings to the ground. After he conceded 31 runs in an over against Punjab Kings and giving 48 runs total in his 3 overs, critics raised the issue of “nepotism”.