IPL 2023 GT vs MI preview: Mumbai in Ahmedabad to take on in-form Titans



While for the Titans it was a welcome win having lost the previous game against Rajasthan Royals at home. Now, travelling back home, they face the Mumbai side which lost its first game after winning three on the trot. Gujarat Titans, who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants in their last game, would be up against Mumbai Indians, who were forced towards defeat by Arshdeep Singh while chasing a record total.



For Gujarat, skipper Hardik Pandya coming back to form is a welcome sign. David Miller though looked off colour and so did Vijay Shankar. If those two come back to being their best and Shankar starts giving 1-2 overs with the ball, Titans would become very hard to pass by. In this match, it would be a test of Mumbai’s bowling which was found lacking in the previous one. Apart from Piyush Chawla, no bowler looked threatening. However, with Jofra Archer back in the mix and Cameron Green bowling his four overs in each game and Jason Behrendorff being utilised, the chances of Mumbai’s bowling improving is high. Arjun Tendulkar is sure to find a place in the team even though his last game was not up to the mark.

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Match Details

Match Number- 35

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Time: 07:30 PM IST

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Pitch Report

The Ahmedabad pitch usually remains slow in the day games. But in evening games, with plenty of dew coming in, it becomes a high-scoring ground. There remains nothing for the bowlers and with the ball coming onto the bat, it is easier to deal in boundaries. Even the boundaries are shorter here.

GT vs MI, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast

It is going to be very dry and hot in Ahmedabad as the temperatures during match hours would travel between 38 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius and the humidity would hover between 13 to 19%. In the first innings, it might be of some help to the spinners. But later on, there would be heavy dew and it would be difficult to grip the ball.

Mumbai Indians playing combination

Mumbai would not look to alter their playing combination a lot because the last game was just not meant to be. It was a batter’s wicket and their batters did well apart from Ishan Kishan. Similarly, if the bowlers were taken to the cleaners then it was all the bowlers and no one could have been singled out as the worst.



MI predicted playing 11 Arjun would continue for at least this game and it would all depend on this game whether he gets further games or not. Jason Behrendorff would be used as an impact substitute in combination with Nehal Wadhera



Impact Substitute options: Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Gujarat Titans playing combination

The Titans would look to continue with their winning playing 11 and Joshua Little would continue to remain the impact substitute as this wicket would not turn and hence Jayant Yadav will not be required.

GT predicted playing 11

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma

Impact Substitute options: Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast

The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports.