Mohd Shami likely to play in one of Bengal's earlier Ranji Trophy games

Senior speedster Mohammed Shami, who is undergoing rehabilitation after an ankle surgery, is likely to make a comeback to competitive cricket for his domestic side Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, and a potential international appearance later in one of the Test matches against New Zealand. It is understood that Shami will play either one or both of Bengal's opening away Ranji match against UP on October 11 and the next one in Kolkata against Bihar on October 18. Since there will be only a two-day gap between both the games it is unlikely that he will play both.

The New Zealand Test series starts from October 19 in Bengaluru followed by Tests in Pune (October 24) and Mumbai (Nov 1). Shami is expected to play one of those games before embarking on the big tour to Australia.

The 34-year-old Shami, one of India's greatest fast bowlers, last donned the national colours during the ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19, last year.

Since then Shami hasn't played any competitive games having undergone an ankle surgery in the United Kingdom in February this year and was in any case ruled out for a minimum period of six months.

While there are Instagram videos of Shami starting off with his RTP routines (Return To Play) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, bowling with low intensity shortened run-up, there were reports that he could be available for the Duleep Trophy.

However, it has been learnt that there was no chance of him getting fit during the Duleep Trophy and the selectors don't want to take any chances by rushing him earlier than required.

The priority is to have India's top three pacers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj -- fit for the five Tests in Australia.

Shami has so far taken 229 wickets from 64 Tests with six five-wicket hauls and 12 four-wicket hauls.