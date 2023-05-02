IPL 2023 GT vs DC preview: Capitals take on Titans for much-needed win



To keep their hopes alive of making it to the playoffs, they must start winning from this game onwards and keep at it till their last game. 14 points is the minimum that a team needs to get into the playoffs usually, but exceptions are always there. It is going to be a fight between the top-placed Gujrat Titans and the bottom-placed Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 tonight. It is one of the crucial encounters for the Capitals who have won just two games out of the eight that they have played.



GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Match Details The Titans, on the other hand, are almost there when it comes to getting into the playoffs. They already have 12 points from the eight games. They need just one win to virtually make it to the playoffs. Thus, the Hardik Pandya side would be looking to win this game on their home ground and almost book their spot in the playoffs.

Series- Indian Premier League 2023 Match Number- 44

Time: 07:30 PM IST Date: Tuesday, May 02nd, 2023



Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Pitch Report Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad



GT vs DC, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast Usually, the Ahmedabad wicket is an easy for batters in night games as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. However, with the pitch a bit wet and clouds hovering over the ground, run-making might not be the easiest task. The bowlers would love to utilise such conditions.



Gujarat Titans playing combination It has rained in the morning in Ahmedabad and the weather will remain cloudy for most of the evening and eventually clear out by 10 pm. The dew effect thus will be minimised and fast bowlers would get some swing with the new ball as well. The temperatures as a result of good weather will be lower than usual and the humidity will be a bit higher.



GT predicted playing 11 The Gujarat Titans have so far been the most consistent team in the league, not only in terms of winning the game but also when it comes to sticking to a stable playing eleven. They would look to continue on the same path and no changes are expected in their side from the one that won the game at Eden Gardens on Saturday.



Impact Substitute options: Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little

Delhi Capitals playing combination

The Capitals have been the exact opposite of the Titans as they have kept on changing their playing eleven in almost every game. Alongside Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they are the most unstable team in the league. In this game, too changes are expected from them. But we have come to such a point where nobody could guess what those changes might be.

DC predicted playing 11

David Warner (C), Phil Salt (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Substitute options: Rovman Powell, Mustafizur Rahman, Ripal Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull

The match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports.