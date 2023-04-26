close

IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR preview: Experimental Kolkata meet stable Bangalore

Chandrakant Pandit, who was picked from domestic cricket to coach an IPL team for the first time, is known for experimentation. But his experiments have failed to bore fruits so far for KKR

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Glenn Maxwell hit a 24 ball fifty against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics

Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which has never won an IPL, will be up against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Knight Riders have not played two straight games with the same playing 11 and as a result, are struggling to find the right combination. This used to be the problem of Bangalore in previous seasons. 
But this season has been different for Banglaore as their bowlers have been able to pull heist after heist and their weakest point has turned into strongest. In this backdrop, Banglaore welcome the Knights to Chinnaswamy where bowlers get roasted. 

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 Match Details
Match Number- 36
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Wednesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Pitch Report
The pitch at Bengaluru is bearable in day games for the bowlers. In evening games, the bowlers start thinking about how many runs they are going to go for. Yes, the pitch is that flat and batter friendly. 

RCB vs KKR, Bengaluru Weather Forecast
Rain is expected in Bengaluru tonight. The ground will remain under the clouds for most part of the evening. The cloud cover will be 96% at around 07:00 pm IST. The humidity will be on the higher side tonight as well and therefore the chances of rain have increased. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination
The Bangalore side have been doing well when Faf du Plessis has only batted and played as an impact player and Virat Kohli has captained them. Dinesh Karthik has not been in the form that was expected of him before the start of the season. However, Harshal Patel finally looked in fine touch in the last game and it is good news for the team. The playing 11 would most likley remain the same that won against Rajasthan Royals in the day game last weekend. 

RCB predicted playing 11
Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. 

Impact Substitute options: Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat
Kolkata Knight Riders playing combination

There is no team that has changed their combination as many times as the Knight Riders. Chandrakant Pandit, who was picked from domestic cricket to coach an IPL team for the first time, is known for experimentation. But his experiments have failed to bore fruits so far. Changes are expected tonight as well. It is hard to pick the playing 11 right now. 
KKR predicted playing 11

N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact Substitute options: Suyansh Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports.
Topics : Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders Faf du Plessis Bengaluru

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

