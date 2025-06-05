Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / It's our collective dream to lift the WTC 2025 trophy: Aiden Markram

It's our collective dream to lift the WTC 2025 trophy: Aiden Markram

Proteas eye history as they gear up for WTC Final clash against Australia next week at iconic Lord's Stadium

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As South Africa prepares to face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final at Lord’s on 11 June, batter Aiden Markram has spoken about the team’s burning desire to end their long wait for a major ICC title. He described the upcoming contest as a shared goal that the squad has been building towards over the past few years, calling it a collective dream to finally lift the Test mace. 
 
While recent sporting triumphs—from RCB’s maiden IPL title to PSG’s UEFA Champions League win—have sparked hopes of an underdog wave, Markram noted that the Proteas haven’t consciously discussed those stories in the dressing room. However, he admitted that he personally hopes such a pattern continues, allowing South Africa to join the list of first-time winners this year.
 

Steady rise fuels belief

South Africa enters the WTC Final after a consistent run across formats. Markram pointed out that the team had shown steady progress, with several near-misses in recent ICC tournaments. He highlighted how the side had reached the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup and semi-finals in the last ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy, which reflects their upward trajectory.
 
He emphasised that every player in the squad had been given clear instructions and that the coaching group was encouraging individuals to trust the skills that earned them selection over the two-year WTC cycle.

Australia challenge well understood

Facing the defending champions won’t be easy, but Markram said South Africa knew what to expect from Australia—both in terms of skill level and competitive intensity. He shared that matches against Australia always brought out the best in his team, and this final would be no different.

Calm before the storm

The Proteas have been preparing in Arundel with a warm-up match against Zimbabwe before moving to London. Markram shared that the atmosphere in camp remained positive and energised, even as anticipation for the final built steadily. He remarked that nerves would come as the game approached, but the squad was ready for the challenge and united by a singular mission—to win South Africa’s first-ever WTC crown.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

