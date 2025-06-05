Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / KL Rahul under spotlight as India A take on England Lions in practice game

Rahul, who boasts two centuries in English conditions, remains one of India's most experienced batters in the absence of Rohit and Kohli

KL Rahul

KL Rahul. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

With just two weeks to go before the five-Test series against England, KL Rahul will get a valuable chance to test his red-ball form when India A face England Lions in their final unofficial Test starting Friday. The seasoned batter, who flew to the UK earlier than the main Test squad to adapt to local conditions, is eager to make his presence count after an extended period away from first-class cricket.
 
India’s main squad, led by Shubman Gill in Rohit Sharma’s absence, is set to leave from Mumbai on Friday night. In Rahul’s case, the upcoming match represents more than just a warm-up — it’s a vital opportunity to firm up his place and find rhythm ahead of the opening Test at Headingley on 20 June. 
 

Rahul leads senior presence in A squad

Rahul, who boasts two centuries in English conditions, remains one of India’s most experienced batters in the absence of Rohit and Kohli. While his career average of 33.57 in 58 Tests may not suggest dominance, much of his impact has come as an opener in overseas conditions. It remains to be seen whether the team management continues to back him at the top or slots him in the middle order.
 
India A's top-order trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Karun Nair impressed in the first game, with Nair especially catching the eye through a double century. Rahul, known for his solid technique, will aim to maximise the two innings on offer to build confidence and iron out any flaws.

Battle for spots continues

While Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan are unavailable due to IPL fatigue, the second match could give opportunities to others like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan in the middle order. Pacer Akash Deep, who didn’t play in the previous match, is expected to get game time in this outing.
 
There is also a selection contest brewing between Shardul Thakur and Nitish Reddy for the fast-bowling all-rounder role. Reddy, who bowled sparingly during the IPL, may have to prove his fitness if he is to be considered ahead of the more seasoned Thakur.

England Lions test bench strength

For the England Lions, the game will be just as crucial. With injuries clouding the availability of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and possibly Gus Atkinson, pacers Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes are hoping to stake a claim for the first Test.
 
Dan Mousley, Zaman Akhter and Henry Crocombe — who all featured in the first unofficial Test — have been released for T20 Blast duties, slightly weakening the Lions squad. Mousley, one of their centurions in Canterbury, will be a notable miss.
 
The match, however, could again be played on a placid surface, which may limit its usefulness as a true gauge of readiness for both sides ahead of the high-stakes Test series.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

