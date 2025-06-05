Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Former Sri Lanka spinner Sachithra Senanayake charged with match-fixing

Former Sri Lanka spinner Sachithra Senanayake charged with match-fixing

Senanayake becomes the first national-level player charged under the new anti-corruption law

Former Sri Lanka spinner Sachithra Senanayake

Former Sri Lanka spinner Sachithra Senanayake (PIC:X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake has been formally indicted by the Hambantota High Court in connection with a match-fixing attempt during the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). The 40-year-old off-spinner, who represented Sri Lanka across formats from 2012 to 2016, has been charged under Sri Lanka’s recently enacted anti-corruption legislation—the first instance of a national player facing such charges. 
 
Senanayake, who was previously arrested and later granted bail in 2023, is alleged to have made corrupt approaches to fellow players in an attempt to influence match outcomes. According to the Attorney General’s Department, this indictment marks a significant moment in the country’s efforts to clamp down on corruption in sport.
 

Approach made to team-mate during inaugural LPL

Local reports have identified Tharindu Ratnayake as one of the players Senanayake attempted to contact during the inaugural LPL season. At the time, Ratnayake was representing Colombo Kings. The former off-spinner allegedly reached out to him in an attempt to convince him to engage in corrupt practices related to match-fixing.
 
In addition, Senanayake is also accused of contacting two other unnamed players, reportedly through phone calls made from Dubai. The aim, authorities believe, was to lure these cricketers into compromising the integrity of matches during the tournament’s opening year.

Also Read

IND-W vs SL-W

India women's team thrash Sri Lanka women by 97 runs in Tri-series final

IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final

IND-W vs SL-W Tri-series Final: Match venue, timing, streaming details

IND-W vs SL-W

SL women beat India for first time in 7 years in tri-series thriller

ICC Champions Trophy winners list along with their captains

ICC Champions Trophy winners and runners-up list with their captains

ICC Champions Trophy hosts and winners' list

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full list of host nations and winners to date

Once a world champion, now in controversy

Senanayake had a respectable international career, taking a total of 78 wickets in one Test, 49 ODIs, and 24 T20Is. He was also part of Sri Lanka's squad that lifted the ICC T20 World Cup in 2014.
 
The charges have sparked concern within cricketing circles in Sri Lanka. While no convictions have yet been made, officials are treating the matter seriously. A senior legal source said this case could set a precedent for how corruption in Sri Lankan cricket is prosecuted going forward.
 
The case will now proceed through the legal system, with more developments expected in the coming weeks.

More From This Section

Keshav Maharaj

Youngsters can be the key for Proteas in WTC final vs AUS: Keshav Maharaj

Women's ODI World Cup 2025

ICC women's ODI World Cup 2025 venues, dates, live streaming & telecast

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen announces his retirement from international cricket

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell announces his ODI retirement, prioritizes T20 future

Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla

Rajeev Shukla to take over as BCCI president in interim role; here's why

Topics : Sri Lanka cricket team match fixing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon