Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Joe Root believes defeating Pakistan in Test cricket remains a challenge

Joe Root believes defeating Pakistan in Test cricket remains a challenge

England swept aside Pakistan 3-0 in a ruthless manner in the winter of 2022 with their "Bazball" approach producing rich results

Joe Root

Joe Root. Photo: @Englandcricket

Press Trust of India Multan
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Joe Root on Saturday said beating Pakistan in their backyard remains "challenging" despite England's thumping series victory on the last tour in 2022, as the two teams are set for another three-Test affair starting here on Monday.

England swept aside Pakistan 3-0 in a ruthless manner in the winter of 2022 with their "Bazball" approach producing rich results.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Root hoped England's series win against Pakistan two years ago would help the visitors formulate their plans, but emphasised that the visitors will have to be at the top of their game.

Yes, that series has helped us prepare for the coming matches and we have a plan on how to play here. But this is a new series and we have to play well again to win again in Pakistan, Root told a media conference here on Saturday.

 

"We learnt a few things from that series, but (playing against) Pakistan at home is a challenge. Pakistan can definitely take advantage of their home conditions and we also have a couple of new young players eager to establish themselves. It should be an interesting series," he said.

The England batting mainstay has been on a rampage this year, leading the chart with 986 runs in 11 Tests.

More From This Section

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar joins America's NCL ownership group to grow cricket in US

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20: Expecting pitch to play slow - Towhid Hridoy

Irani Trophy 2024

Kotian makes hundred as Mumbai seal 15th Irani Cup after 27 years

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 Playing 11

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 Playing 11, live time, head-to-head, streaming

Shivam Dube

IND vs BAN: Shivam Dube ruled out of T20 series due to back injury

Root is set to become the first batter to accumulate 5,000 runs in World Test Championship matches while he needs another 71 runs to go past Alastair Cook as England's highest run-getter in Tests.

Root also needs another 10 catches as a fielder to get past Rahul Dravid's record of 210 catches in Test history.

Every time I bat, it is more about enjoying the experience and doing well for the team as well, he said.

Root, meanwhile, did not read much into Pakistan's 0-2 loss against Bangladesh in a home series. There is no doubt (that) they have always had a couple of good skilled players and we need to be just focussed on what we are doing right, he said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B points table

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Group B standings, top batters and bowlers

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge

BAN W vs ENG W Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG beat BAN by 21 runs in a low scoring game

BAN W vs ENG W

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W vs ENG-W playing 11, live time, streaming

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Full schedule, format, live time, streaming

England women's cricket team

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: England full schedule, live timings, streaming

Topics : England cricket team England vs Pakistan Pakistan cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon