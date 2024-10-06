Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Sachin Tendulkar joins America's NCL ownership group to grow cricket in US

Sachin Tendulkar joins America's NCL ownership group to grow cricket in US

The NCL tournament opens with a performance by singer Mika Singh and features themed nights, bringing a Coachella-like energy, a media release said

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar interacts with the media at an event ahead of his 50th birthday, in Mumbai.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar |

Press Trust of India Washington/Texas
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined America's National Cricket League (NCL) ownership group, a move that is expected to give a big boost to the sport in the United States in the coming years.

"Cricket has been my life's greatest journey and I am pleased to join the National Cricket League at such an exciting time for the sport in the US," Tendulkar said after the NCL announced that the batting legend has joined them.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The NCL's vision to create a platform for world-class cricket while inspiring a new generation of fans to resonate with me. I look forward to being part of this new initiative and witnessing the growth of cricket in the US first hand," Tendulkar said.

 

The NCL tournament opens with a performance by singer Mika Singh and features themed nights, bringing a Coachella-like energy, a media release said.

This season, the NCL brings together cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Venkatesh Prasad, Sanath Jayasuriya, Moin Khan and Blair Franklin. The cricketing heroes will mentor and coach the next generation of players.

It will also feature top-tier players from around the world, including Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Robin Uthappa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Lynn, Angelo Mathews, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi and Johnson Charles.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Sachin Tendulkar to the National Cricket League family," said Arun Agarwal, chairman of the NCL.

More From This Section

Shivam Dube

IND vs BAN: Shivam Dube ruled out of T20 series due to back injury

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 Playing 11

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 Playing 11, live time, head-to-head, streaming

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior

IND vs BAN 1st T20: Pitch analysis and key stats at Gwalior's new venue

Arshdeep Singh

MPCA chief says Gwalior's new stadium will help host more matches

Nicholas Pooran

Four Windies seniors to skip T20Is against SL, Russel, Pooran included

Tendulkar will present the championship trophy to the winning team at the NCL's inaugural tournament, marking a historic moment for the sport's rise in the United States, the media release said.

"His influence in cricket is comparable to what Pele does in soccer or Babe Ruth in baseball. Sachin's commitment to the game, along with his global appeal, will be key as we introduce cricket to new audiences in America. His involvement highlights the NCL's goal to inspire future generations and establish cricket as a major sport in the US," Agarwal said.

NCL said while sports legends like Michael Jordan elevated basketball to global heights and Brady carved out a dynasty in football, Tendulkar's influence reached beyond cricket fields, inspiring billions across the world. His presence changes the sport itself, much like how Muhammad Ali became an ambassador of boxing or how Tiger Woods revolutionised golf. Tendulkar was not just a player -- he was the face of cricket's rise into a worldwide phenomenon, his mastery of the game making him a household name far beyond cricket-loving nations.

Headquartered in Dallas, the NCL has introduced an innovative Sixty Strikes format, a fast-paced version of the game.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior

Gwalior's Captain Roop Singh Stadium: A place where legacy meets royalty

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli top taxpayer among sports stars; Sachin, MS Dhoni follow

Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli struggles to walk, fans express concerns over his health

James Anderson

Sachin Tendulkar best batter to bowl to, says England legend James Anderson

Sachin Tendulkar catches up with Roger Federer

One tennis player I would love to bat with has to be Federer: Tendulkar

Topics : Sachin Tendulkar Indian Cricket America Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon