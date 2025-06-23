Monday, June 23, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Joe Root equals Dravid's record of most catches in Test cricket | Full list

Dravid, often regarded as the safest pair of hands in Indian cricket, set the benchmark with 210 catches over a 16-year career

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England star Joe Root has etched his name alongside one of the all-time greats, equalling Rahul Dravid’s long-standing record for the most catches by a non-wicketkeeper in Test cricket. Root took his 210th Test catch during India’s second innings on Day Four of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, drawing level with the legendary Indian batter.
 
The milestone moment came when Root held on to a sharp chance in the slips, continuing his impressive fielding streak. Playing in his 154th Test, Root has now matched Dravid’s tally of 210 catches, achieved in 164 Tests. With several matches still ahead in his career, Root is well placed to claim the top spot outright in the coming weeks. 
 
 
Dravid, often regarded as the safest pair of hands in Indian cricket, set the benchmark with 210 catches over a 16-year career. His record stood untouched for over a decade before Root’s consistency and longevity brought him within touching distance—and now, level.

Root’s rise in the slip cordon

Root has been a mainstay in England’s slip cordon for much of his career, showing tremendous reflexes and anticipation, especially against fast bowlers. His calm presence and safe hands have been vital assets for England’s bowling attack, particularly at home in swinging conditions.
 
Notably, Root’s catch-per-innings ratio stands at 0.716, better than Dravid’s 0.697—underlining his efficiency in the field.
 
Full list: Most catches in Test cricket (non-wicketkeepers) 
Player Span Mat Inns Ct Max Ct/Inn
Joe Root (ENG) 2012–2025 154* 293 210 4 0.716
Rahul Dravid (IND/ICC) 1996–2012 164 301 210 3 0.697
Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 1997–2014 149 270 205 4 0.759
Steve Smith (AUS) 2010–2025 117 223 200 5 0.896
Jacques Kallis (SA/ICC) 1995–2013 166 315 200 4 0.634
Ricky Ponting (AUS) 1995–2012 168 328 196 3 0.597
Mark Waugh (AUS) 1991–2002 128 245 181 4 0.738
Alastair Cook (ENG) 2006–2018 161 300 175 3 0.583
Stephen Fleming (NZ) 1994–2008 111 199 171 5 0.859
Graeme Smith (SA/ICC) 2002–2014 117 225 169 5 0.751
 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

