Gambhir defends India's Test loss, slams critics in fiery press conference

Gambhir defends India's Test loss, slams critics in fiery press conference

In a heated press conference on Saturday, Gambhir didn't hold back, addressing the widespread media speculation about his coaching abilities following the Test series loss.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Dec 07 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

India's recent defeat to South Africa in the Test series, where they were clean-swept 2-0, has led to intense criticism of coach Gautam Gambhir. However, following India's 2-1 victory in the ODI series on Saturday, Gambhir took the opportunity to address the concerns raised after the Test debacle, firing back at critics who questioned his coaching approach.
 
Gambhir's defiant response to critics
 
In a heated press conference on Saturday, Gambhir didn't hold back, addressing the widespread media speculation about his coaching abilities following the Test series loss. He pointed out that several key factors were overlooked when discussing the team's poor performance.
 

“There were a lot of talks after the results didn't go our way, but what no one mentioned was that we played the first Test without a captain,” Gambhir said. “We didn’t have a leader who could bat in both innings, and that made all the difference. The loss came down to a matter of a few runs, and yet, no one pointed that out.”
 
He was referring to India’s captain, who had been sidelined with injury during the series, further compounding the team's challenges. Gambhir stressed that losing such a key player, especially in a crucial format like Test cricket, had a significant impact on the squad's performance.
 
Missing Key Players and the Strain of Transition
 
Gambhir emphasized the difficulties of leading a team through a transition period, especially when crucial players are unavailable. He noted that India's captain had been in exceptional form in red-ball cricket, with over 1,000 runs in his last seven Test matches.
 
“Losing your captain, who’s an in-form batter and a leader, against a strong South African team made the task even harder,” Gambhir continued. “We didn’t have the experience in red-ball cricket to make up for that loss. Yet, none of the media reports focused on this important aspect.” 
 
Criticism of Non-Cricket Experts
 
Gambhir also took issue with those outside the cricketing world who had offered critiques, singling out Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal. Jindal had called for "split coaching" and criticized the team for not including red-ball specialists, pointing to a lack of depth in India's Test cricket setup.
Gambhir fired back at Jindal’s comments, asserting that people should stay within their areas of expertise. "It’s surprising to see people who have no cricketing experience making bold statements," Gambhir said. "If we don't interfere in other domains, they should respect our domain too."
 
The Role of a Specialist Red-Ball Coach
 
Jindal’s tweet, suggesting the need for a "specialist red-ball coach," did not sit well with Gambhir. While Jindal’s comments highlighted the weaknesses in India's Test squad, Gambhir argued that the loss was more nuanced and should not be blamed solely on the coaching setup.
 
"It is very important for people to stay in their domain," Gambhir reiterated, pointing out that suggestions like split coaching or the appointment of a red-ball specialist coach were unfounded without understanding the internal dynamics of the team.
 
Gambhir Stands Firm Despite Criticism
 
Despite the flak he faced after the whitewash, Gambhir remained defiant, focusing on the broader picture rather than individual critiques. He concluded his press conference by reiterating his belief in the team’s potential and his commitment to guiding India through the ongoing transition period. The victory in the ODI series seemed to be a much-needed morale booster for the team, and Gambhir made it clear that he was not backing down in the face of adversity.
 
India's 2-1 win over South Africa in the ODIs may have been a redemption for Gambhir’s coaching record, but the fallout from the Test series loss continues to shape the narrative around his leadership.

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

