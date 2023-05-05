Kohli-Gambhir spat: Sehwag joins Gavaskar's call for stricter punishment



Sehwag has joined the former captain of the Indian team Sunil Gavaskar in demanding stricter punishment. Gavaskar on Thursday called for match suspension instead of heavy fines, as a means to encourage improved behaviour, according to a Times of India report. Virender Sehwag, legendary Indian cricketer has now called for stricter punishment for Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in light of their aggressive spat.



Sehwag said that the losing team should graciously accept defeat and leave as the winning team celebrates. He also questioned the need for Kohli and Gambhir to engage in verbal attacks, reported LiveMint citing Cricbuzz. The verbal aggressive spat happened after May 1 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This heated exchange caused a stir on national television and has been the talk of the cricketing world, with former players demanding stricter punishments for both parties to discourage such behaviour on the field.



Following Kohli and Gambhir's verbal spat, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fined the players involved. According to reports, Gavaskar believes that more needs to be done to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future, Sehwag said that if BCCI decides to ban someone, such incidents may not occur or happen less frequently. Sehwag during his illustrious career has played with both Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir and reminded the two of their responsibilities as icons of Indian cricket. He also urged them to conduct themselves better in the future. According to the report, "Sehwag has emphasised that they are considered icons of the country, and their actions or words could potentially influence millions of young fans to mimic their behaviour."

