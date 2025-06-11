ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa's road to the final vs Australia

Temba Bavuma-led South African cricket team will aim to create history when they take the field against the defending champions Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025, starting Wednesday, June 11, at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England. While South Africa qualified for the final after finishing at the top of the WTC 2023–25 cycle points table with 69.44 percentage points, their qualification story was nothing short of a Cinderella story. The Proteas had only two wins in hand after their first six matches of the ICC WTC 2023–25 cycle, but they made a dream comeback and went on to win all six of their remaining Tests, not only to qualify for the final but also to become the first team to do so.
But how did their entire journey in the ICC WTC 2023–25 cycle pan out? Take a look.
South Africa vs India (2023/24): Series drawn 1–1
South Africa launched their WTC journey at home with a marquee clash against India. A dominant win in Centurion was offset by a resilient Indian comeback in Cape Town. The drawn series ensured a steady start for the Proteas, offering crucial WTC points while setting the tone for a fiercely competitive campaign ahead.
New Zealand vs South Africa (2023/24): Lost 0–2
Facing a strong New Zealand side in seaming conditions, South Africa endured their only series loss of the WTC cycle. They were outplayed in both Tests, highlighting vulnerabilities in unfamiliar environments. While disappointing, the 0–2 defeat became a catalyst for introspection and recalibration, prompting sharper strategies in overseas contests.
West Indies vs South Africa (2024): Series won 1–0
The Proteas returned to winning ways in the Caribbean with a gritty 1–0 series win. A hard-fought first Test win followed by a rain-affected draw helped restore confidence. With contributions across the board, this away triumph proved vital for South Africa’s momentum and WTC points accumulation heading into the final year.
Bangladesh vs South Africa (2024/25): Series won 2–0
South Africa proved their mettle in Asian conditions with a comprehensive 2–0 win in Bangladesh. Their pace attack adapted brilliantly, while the batters stood firm against spin. The clean sweep not only silenced doubts about their subcontinent credentials but also significantly bolstered their points tally heading into the home stretch.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka (2024/25): Series won 2–0
Back in familiar conditions, South Africa dominated Sri Lanka in every department. Their fast bowlers exploited home surfaces with precision, and the top order fired consistently. A 2–0 sweep further reinforced their fortress at home and established a clear pattern of superiority against mid-tier sides in the WTC cycle.
South Africa vs Pakistan (2024/25): Series won 2–0
South Africa wrapped up their WTC campaign in style with another 2–0 home series victory, this time over Pakistan. The Proteas were clinical, showing no signs of complacency. This final flourish ensured they finished atop the WTC standings and entered the Lord’s final brimming with belief, rhythm, and championship ambition.