PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Masood, Shafique help PAK take upper hand on Day 1

PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Masood, Shafique help PAK take upper hand on Day 1

Skipper Shan Masood (151) and opener Abdullah Shafique (102) helped Pakistan register Day 1 of the Test in their favour

Shan Masood

Shan Masood (Pic: X (Former Twitter))

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

In hopes of redeeming their 0-3 thrashing in 2022, Pakistan are going up against the ‘Bazball’ specialists, England, in the first Test of the three-match series at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, starting Monday, October 7. After the end of day 1, the hosts, with the help of centuries from skipper Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique, gained the upper hand with the scorecard reading 328 for 4 in 90 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Their start was not ideal as pacer Gus Atkinson struck early to remove Saim Ayub (4), leaving the scorecard at 8 for 1. However, skipper Shan Masood (151) and opener Abdullah Shafique (102) added 253 runs for the third wicket to get Pakistan back on track.

The partnership was finally broken when Gus Atkinson claimed his second wicket by dismissing Shafique in the 60th over. Three overs later, in the 63rd, Jack Leach dismissed skipper Masood, reducing Pakistan to 263 for 3.

Babar Azam (30) then added 61 runs for the fourth wicket with Saud Shakeel before being trapped in front of the wicket by Chris Woakes just 9 balls before the stumps on day 1.

Pakistan finished the day at 328 for 4, with Saud Shakeel (31) and nightwatchman Naseem Shah (0) still at the crease.

Pakistan scorecard at the end of day 1:

Pakistan 1st Innings
Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Abdullah Shafique c Pope b Atkinson 102 184 10 2 55.43
Saim Ayub c †Smith b Atkinson 4 10 1 0 40
Shan Masood (c) c & b Leach 151 177 13 2 85.31
Babar Azam lbw b Woakes 30 71 5 0 42.25
Saud Shakeel not out 35 72 5 0 48.61
Naseem Shah not out 0 3 0 0 0
Extras (b 1, lb 1, nb 1, w 3)
Total 86 Ov (RR: 3.81)
Bowling O M R W ECON WD
Chris Woakes 15 2 58 1 3.86 0
Gus Atkinson 15 2 70 2 4.66 2
Brydon Carse 14 2 52 0 3.71 1
Shoaib Bashir 18 2 71 0 3.94 0
Jack Leach 21 4 61 1 2.9 0
Joe Root 3 0 14 0 4.66 0

England vs Pakistan England cricket team Pakistan cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

