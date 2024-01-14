Sensex (    %)
                        
Man detained for breaching security, hugging Virat Kohli during Indore T20

A police official said that the youth had a ticket for the match and entered the Holkar Stadium from Narendra Hirwani Gate

Man detainmed for hugging Virat Kohli. Photo: X

Man detainmed for hugging Virat Kohli. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Indore
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

A young man was detained after he defied the security arrangements and reached cricketer Virat Kohli and hugged him during the India-Afghanistan T20 match at Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday, police said.
At that time, the star batsman was fielding on the ground.
After detaining him, cops took the young man to Tukoganj police station.
A police official said that the youth had a ticket for the match and entered the Holkar Stadium from Narendra Hirwani Gate.
He said that the young man seemed to be a big Kohli fan and entered the ground by climbing the fence of the spectators' gallery with the desire to meet the player.
The officer said that the youth was being interrogated.
Further steps will be taken in the case on the basis of interrogation, the official said.
In Indore, India beat Afghanistan by six wickets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Virat Kohli India vs Afghanistan Indore

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

