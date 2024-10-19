IND vs NZ: Hopefully batters will give us defendable total - Kuldeep

Business Standard
The spinners were getting some help when we were bowling, and hopefully, we will get more spin on Day 5. But for that, we need a good total to defend, said Kuldeep in the post-day press meet.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates wicket with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates wicket with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel. Photo: Sportzpics for WPL

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Kuldeep Yadav on Friday said the pitch has started offering a bit of turn and placed faith on batters to build a sizeable lead in the second innings for Indian spinners to make an impact.

India ended the third day of the first Test at 231 for three, and still trail by 125 runs.

Considering our bowling attack, we will be aiming at setting an effective target. We can't predict a proper total right now as a lot of batting is still left for us, he added.

Kuldeep hoped Sarfaraz Khan, who is batting on 70, will score some big runs on Saturday.

We all saw how he scored 200 during the Irani Trophy. We're hoping that he slams another here. Since he is playing for India, his technique does not matter as long as the runs keep coming.

However, he has a good technique against the spinners and doesn't let them settle down. I always feel that if a batter does not allow a spinner to settle down, he is a true batter.

The way he was counter-attacking the left-arm spinners forced them (NZ) to bring in the pacers, said Kuldeep.

The left-arm wrist spinner, who grabbed three Kiwi wickets, patted Rachin Ravindra for making a splendid hundred.

He's batted really well. I did miss the chance of taking his wicket a couple of times. But overall, he is a great player and has improved a lot in the last two years.

He has a good batting technique and looks comfortable against the spinners. But I just hope he doesn't bat so well in the remaining contests against us, said Kuldeep, who had taken 3/99 in 18.3 overs.

Ravindra and Tim Southee added 137 runs for the eighth wicket to take New Zealand to 402 in their first innings, handing a massive lead of 356 runs.

So, what was Indian bowlers' approaching during that alliance?

My plan was simple -- get them (Rachin-Southee) out anyhow. Southee was lucky to have survived quite some close chances, but he did bat well and added valuable runs for his team. My focus was mainly bowling on the good length, he added.


