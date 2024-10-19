Business Standard
PCB not willing to move Champions Trophy 2025 final out of Lahore

The PCB's stance on hosting the final is up for debate when the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board members meet in Dubai from October 18 to 21.

Press Trust of India Karachi
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mentally prepared for India's refusal to travel to the country for the Champions Trophy but it won't move the title clash of the tournament from Lahore even if the arch-rivals qualify for the final on March 9, sources said on Friday.

The PCB's stance on hosting the final is up for debate when the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board members meet in Dubai from October 18 to 21.

"The PCB's first choice and priority is to host entire Champions Trophy in Pakistan and they are counting on this but internally the Board is also mentally prepared to hear about the Indian government not allowing its team to play in Pakistan and India's matches being held in UAE," a PCB source said.

 

"But the PCB has decided even in the event of India not playing in Pakistan they want the final to be held in Lahore. Even if India qualifies for the final the PCB wants the ICC to hold the match at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore," the source said.

The bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan are freezed since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 175 people lost their lives and close to 300 suffered injuries.

The BCCI may request the ICC to hold the tournament in a hybrid model and relocate their matches to either Sri Lanka or Dubai, like the Asia Cup, last year.

Gaddafi hosted the final of the 1996 World Cup. The seating capacity at the stadium is being increased.

The source claimed that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer will be submitting details of the costs the PCB is bearing to renovate and upgrade the stadiums in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore for the Champions Trophy.

"They will submit the details including the highest budget of around 7 billion earmarked for renovation work at the stadium in Lahore," the source added.

He also said that Naqvi will make it clear at the ICC meeting that even if India can't come for the entire tournament to Pakistan they must play the final in Lahore if they qualify.

"All this talk that the ICC Champions Trophy might be altogether moved to another location has also bothered the PCB and they will discuss this as Naqvi is adamant that Pakistan will host the event," he added.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) senior officials ruffled feathers in the PCB with a statement this week that moving the tournament out of Pakistan was an option available to the ICC and members.

The source said that the PCB is expecting to get some sort of viable answer from the BCCI officials at the coming meeting on the progress they have made (if any) on seeking clearance from their government to send their team to Pakistan early next year for the tournament.

PCB officials will present detailed updates on the preparations for the tournament and the progress made on construction projects.

Pakistan has been placed in Group A alongside India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand for the Champions Trophy and the PCB has proposed holding all of India's games in Lahore.

Lahore is set to host seven matches, including the final. Karachi will stage the opening match and a semi-final, while Rawalpindi will host five matches, including the other semi-final.


First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

