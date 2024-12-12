Business Standard
More excited to play under Rahul Dravid than playing in IPL: Suryavanshi

The 13-year-old Suryavanshi became the youngest cricketer ever to be bought at an IPL auction last month when he was acquired by Rajasthan Royals who will be coached by Dravid.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is not as excited at the prospect of becoming the youngest ever to play in the IPL as he is at being coached by the legendary Rahul Dravid at Rajasthan Royals.

The 13-year-old Suryavanshi became the youngest cricketer ever to be bought at an IPL auction last month when he was acquired by Rajasthan Royals who will be coached by Dravid.

"I am really glad that I am getting a chance to play in the IPL. I am excited to play under Rahul Dravid sir, more than playing in the IPL, I am happy to play under him.

 

"I have no strategy as such for the IPL, I will just play the way I do."  Suryavanshi also believed the Indian team did not do badly in the recently-held U-19 Asia Cup despite failing to reclaim the title following its loss to Bangladesh in the final.

He said the batting collapse India suffered in the summit clash on December 8 could have happened to any team. Chasing 199, India were bundled out for 139 in 35.2 overs to lose the final by 59 runs in Dubai.

"I wouldn't say that we didn't do well in the tournament, there are days when the team batting faces a collapse. That's what happened in the final with us," said the 13-year-old who emerged as a star in the tournament with two half centuries.

"We are determined to do better in future tournaments," he told PTI Videos.

India is the most successful team in the tournament's history with eight titles, with the last one coming in 2021.

The cricketer from Bihar is happy that he has been supported well by his state.

"The Bihar Cricket Association helped me a lot throughout my journey. Our president Rakesh sir helped me a lot and I want to thank them all.

"The Bihar CM also wished me luck and blessed me for all my future endeavours. Going ahead in life, I want to represent India at the senior level in cricket.

