NZ vs IND: Rishabh Pant cleared for NZ Tests; set to join Indian camp soon

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has received fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) and is set to travel to New Zealand to join the Indian squad ahead of the two-Test series beginning November 19.

Pant completed two fitness and match-simulation assessments on November 10 and 11 before receiving approval on Thursday, November 12. The 29-year-old had been recovering from a side strain sustained while captaining Rest of India in the Irani Cup in early October.

His selection for the New Zealand Tests had been subject to fitness clearance, and he missed all three unofficial Tests played by India A against New Zealand A during his rehabilitation.

ALSO READ: New Zealand vs India 4th ODI: Playing 11, live toss time (IST), streaming With the clearance now secured, Pant is expected to join Shubman Gill's squad ahead of the opening Test in Wellington. The second Test will be played in Christchurch from November 27.

Why was Rishabh Pant on the sidelines?

Pant sustained a side strain while captaining Rest of India against Jammu and Kashmir in the Irani Cup in Srinagar in early October. The discomfort reportedly began when he attempted a sweep shot during the first innings.

The injury forced him to miss the three unofficial Tests against New Zealand A. Although he was initially named in the India A squad, his participation was subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team.

Pant subsequently missed the third and final unofficial Test in Lincoln, which was played from November 7 to 10, after failing to receive the required Return to Play certificate.

The wicketkeeper-batter underwent rehabilitation at the CoE in Bengaluru, where he gradually resumed cricket-related activities before progressing to match-simulation exercises.

How did Pant get fitness clearance?

Pant underwent two rounds of fitness and match-simulation assessments at the BCCI Centre of Excellence on November 10 and 11.

The exercises were designed to assess his readiness to handle the physical demands of competitive cricket, including batting and wicketkeeping workloads.

He received clearance following the assessments on Thursday, November 12, allowing him to travel to New Zealand and join the Indian squad ahead of the opening Test.

His availability gives India another wicketkeeping and batting option for the series, with Dhruv Jurel also included in the squad.

India vs New Zealand Test series schedule

India will play a two-match Test series against New Zealand, with both fixtures forming part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

The opening Test will be played in Wellington from November 19 to 23, while Christchurch will host the second and final Test from November 27 to December 1.

Pant's return gives India another option behind the stumps and in the middle order as Shubman Gill's side prepares for the two-match series.