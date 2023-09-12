Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.14%)
67221.13 + 94.05
Nifty (-0.02%)
19993.20 -3.15
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

Out of Indian team, Chahal bags 3/63 on County Championship debut for Kent

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has made an impressive start to his County Championship stint with Kent, claiming three wickets against Nottinghamshire in a Division One fixture here on Tuesday

Yuzvendra Chahal takes three wickets for Kent on County cricket debut. Photo: Kent

Yuzvendra Chahal takes three wickets for Kent on County cricket debut. Photo: Kent

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has made an impressive start to his County Championship stint with Kent, claiming three wickets against Nottinghamshire in a Division One fixture here on Tuesday.
Snubbed by the national selectors for the ongoing Asia Cup and the upcoming World Cup, the 33-year-old returned 29-10-63-3.
Chahal dismissed Nottinghamshire batters Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James and Calvin Harrison to help his side bowl out their opponents for 265 as Kent took a first innings lead of 181 on the penultimate day of the four-day contest.
For his first wicket, Chahal cleaned up James with a superb leg break delivery which knocked down the batter's off-stump. Earlier this season, Kent had signed up India pacer Arshdeep Singh who played five matches and took 13 wickets.
Chahal has been a regular member of the Indian T20 side but has not played ODI cricket since January this year. His last assignment with the Indian team was in their five-match T20I series against the West Indies.
The leg-spinner signed up with Kent for three County matches, at home against Nottinghamshire and Lancashire and for an away fixture against Somerset.

Also Read

Not picked in India's World Cup squad, Chahal joins Kent for County cricket

Chahal gets a 'Googly' again, misses out on playing 3 ICC events in 3 years

India World Cup squad analysis: KL Rahul selected, Chahal remains sidelined

Chess has taught me to stay patient with my cricket: Yuzvendra Chahal

Wrestling: Trials for World C'ships likely after WFI officials take charge

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes sixth Indian to amass 10,000 ODI runs

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL LIVE SCORE: Asalanka takes four as India lose 9

Pakistan call up backups for injured pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

We told KL Rahul to get ready five minutes before toss: Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli terms his 47th ODI ton as classic example of playing 2nd fiddle

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yuzvendra Chahal India cricket team Cricket

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon