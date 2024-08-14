Business Standard
Morne Morkel to be India bowling coach: Full list of Gambhir support staff

Morne Morkel to be India bowling coach: Full list of Gambhir support staff

Morkel's appointment has been a part of a broader overhaul under the guidance of Gautam Gambhir, who is leading the coaching staff.

Morne Morkel

Morne Morkel. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former South African cricketer Morne Morkel has been appointed as Team India's new bowling coach. According to Cricbuzz, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the news of his appointment.

"Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed bowling coach of the senior India men's team," Jay Shah told PTI.

Morkel's tenure would start from September 1, 2024. 
Support Staff Under Gautam Gambhir:
 
Head Coach: Gautam Gambhir
Assistant Coach: Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate
Bowling Coach: Morne Morkel

Morkel would bring loads of experience in fast bowling with him to the Indian side who possess some of the world's most lethal bowlers.

Morne Morkel international career stats

Format Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w
Test Matches 2006-2018 86 160 2749.4 605 8550 309 6/23 9/110 27.66 3.1 53.3 8 0
One-Day Internationals 2007-2018 117 114 960 47 4761 188 5/21 5/21 25.32 4.95 30.6 2 0
Twenty20 Internationals 2007-2017 44 44 158.4 3 1191 47 4/17 4/17 25.34 7.5 20.2 0 0
*source:espncricinfo

Morne Morkel has been working with Gautam Gambhir in the past as well with the Proteas bowler being Gambhir's go to bowler during their Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) days. The duo also worked together in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coaching staff after which they went their different ways. 

Morkel is taking the Team India bowling job from the outgoing Paras Mhambrey. 

