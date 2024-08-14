Morne Morkel to be India bowling coach: Full list of Gambhir support staff

Former South African cricketer Morne Morkel has been appointed as Team India's new bowling coach. According to Cricbuzz, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the news of his appointment.
"Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed bowling coach of the senior India men's team," Jay Shah told PTI.
Morkel's tenure would start from September 1, 2024.
Support Staff Under Gautam Gambhir:
Head Coach: Gautam Gambhir
Assistant Coach: Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate
Bowling Coach: Morne Morkel
Morkel would bring loads of experience in fast bowling with him to the Indian side who possess some of the world's most lethal bowlers.
Morne Morkel international career stats
|Format
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|5w
|10w
|Test Matches
|2006-2018
|86
|160
|2749.4
|605
|8550
|309
|6/23
|9/110
|27.66
|3.1
|53.3
|8
|0
|One-Day Internationals
|2007-2018
|117
|114
|960
|47
|4761
|188
|5/21
|5/21
|25.32
|4.95
|30.6
|2
|0
|Twenty20 Internationals
|2007-2017
|44
|44
|158.4
|3
|1191
|47
|4/17
|4/17
|25.34
|7.5
|20.2
|0
|0
Morne Morkel has been working with Gautam Gambhir in the past as well with the Proteas bowler being Gambhir's go to bowler during their Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) days. The duo also worked together in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coaching staff after which they went their different ways.
Morkel is taking the Team India bowling job from the outgoing Paras Mhambrey.