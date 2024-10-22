PAK vs ENG: Selectors camping in Rawalpindi to oversee pitch preparation

Business Standard
The series is keenly poised with Ben Stokes' England winning the opening Test by an innings and 47 runs, while the hosts, riding on the success of their spinners, won the second game by 152 runs.

Rawapindi pitch England vs Pakistan

Rawapindi pitch ahead of England vs Pakistan 3rd Test.

Press Trust of India Rawalpindi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

Pakistan's cricket selectors, Aaqib Javed, Aleem Dar, Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali, are camping here to oversee the preparation of a pitch that offers ample turn in the decisive third and final Test against England starting on Thursday.

"The ground staff has been instructed to prepare a pitch that offers plenty of assistance to the spinners as Pakistan wants to attack England again with slow bowlers," a source close to the selectors said.

The two Pakistan slow bowlers took all 20 England wickets in the match.

The source said that on the instructions of the selectors, the ground staff was using several methods to prepare a dry, spinning track.

"They (ground staff) are using large fans, heaters and black cloth to soak the moisture in the surface and keep it as dry as possible so that the cracks open up quickly under the sun in the match," the source said.

The England team is yet to see the pitch as they opted for a rest day after reaching Islamabad on Sunday but the Pakistan players had a nets session.

"Aaqib and Dar, who have vast experience of playing and seeing home pitches, are adamant that Pakistan should again press on the home advantage," he added.
 

Pakistan captain, Shan Masood and head coach, Jason Gillispie are also in the loop but not as directly involved in overseeing the preparation of the pitch as the selectors.

Pakistan are desperate to win the series in Pindi as this is the same venue where they won their last home Test series against South Africa in January 2021.


Topics : England vs Pakistan England cricket team Pakistan cricket team

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

