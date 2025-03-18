Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan-origin cricketer collapses, dies during club match in Australia

Pakistan-origin cricketer collapses, dies during club match in Australia

Junail Zafar Khan, a club-level Pakistan-origin cricketer, has died after collapsing on the ground during a local match played in extreme heat at the Concordia College here.

Bat and ball

Generic image

Press Trust of India Adelaide
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Junail Zafar Khan, a club-level Pakistan-origin cricketer, has died after collapsing on the ground during a local match played in extreme heat at the Concordia College here.

In his 40s, Khan was representing Old Concordians Cricket Club in a match against Prince Alfred Old Collegians last Saturday, news.com.au reported.

After fielding for 40 overs and batting for seven, Khan collapsed around 4pm Australian Central Daylight Time (ACDT).

South Australia has been in the grip of extreme heat over and according to data from the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures here were still above 40 degrees Celsius at the time. 

Adelaide Turf Cricket Association rules state that games are cancelled if the temperature climbs above 42 degrees Celsius.

 

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of a valued member of the Old Concordians Cricket Club, who tragically suffered a medical episode while playing on the Concordia College oval today," Khan's club said in a statement.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly did not survive. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."  Khan had reportedly moved to Adelaide from Pakistan in 2013 to work in the IT industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

Pakistan cricket team

PCB in shambles after suffering a loss of over Rs 700 crore from hosting CT

Virat Kohli

I don't want to go to room and sit alone: Kohli bats for family on tours

Charlotte Edwards, Head Coach of Mumbai Indians

Early wickets of Shafali, Lanning turned the match for us: MI coach Edwards

Kyle Jamieson

NZ vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: New Zealand thrash Pakistan by 9 wickets

Topics : Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySunita Williams Return Live UpdatesLatest News LIVEIIT JAM Result 2025CBSE 10th Computer Paper AnalysisStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon