Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate in South Africa Test, docked points

Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate in South Africa Test, docked points

South Africa, which will take on Australia in the WTC final at Lord's in June, swept Pakistan 2-0 in the series with a 10-wicket win inside four days in the second test

Pakistan Cricket Team

Dubai
Jan 08 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

The ICC has fined Pakistan players 25 percent of their match fee and also docked the team five World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second Test at Newlands.

South Africa, which will take on Australia in the WTC final at Lord's in June, swept Pakistan 2-0 in the series with a 10-wicket win inside four days in the second test.

The ICC said in a statement that match referee Richie Richardson of the West Indies imposed the sanction after Pakistan was ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

 

According to the ICC code of conduct, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. The teams are also penalized one WTC point for each over short.

The ICC also said that Pakistan captain Shan Masood accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Pakistan is at No. 8 in the points table just above last-placed West Indies.

Pakistan cricket team South Africa cricket team ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

