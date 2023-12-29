Sensex (    %)
                        
WTC points table: Check India, Pak, Australia, South Africa rankings here

India slipped to the fifth spot while Pakistan to the sixth as South Africa topped the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

South Africa moved to the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table after an emphatic innings and 32-run win against India on Thursday, December 28. India, on the other hand, slipped to the sixth position in the nine-team table after tasting their first-ever defeat in this cycle of the WTC.

Pakistan, who won their first two matches against Sri Lanka, slipped to the fifth place after losing consecutive matches against Australia. The Aussies moved up to fourth place thanks to those two wins.
New Zealand and Bangladesh, both of whom won and lost one match each in a two-match series between them, have 12 points each and are in second and fourth place respectively. Their percentage point of 50 is equal to that of Australia.

West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka complete the table with percentage points of 16.67, 15, and 0, respectively. Sri Lanka are the only team yet to win a match in the WTC 2023-25

India, Pakistan, Australia and England have faced penalties for slow over rates, and that has reduced their points as well.

While England had their 19 points docked during the Ashes, Australia, too, lost 10 points. India was fined two points for a slow over-rate in the Boxing Day Test against the Proteas, while the Pakistan team were penalised for their slow over-rate during the Perth Test.

With one match each left to be played between India and South Africa and Australia and Pakistan, the table can take a turn as well. 

WTC 2023-35 Points Table 
 
POS TEAM PCT (%) PTS W L D PEN
1 South Africa 100 12 1 0 0 0
2 New Zealand 50 12 1 1 0 0
3 Australia 50 42 4 2 1 -10
4 Bangladesh 50 12 1 1 0 0
5 Pakistan 45.83 22 2 2 0 -2
6 India 38.89 14 1 1 1 -2
7 West Indies 16.67 4 0 1 1 0
8 England 15 9 2 2 1 -19
9 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 2 0 0

Note:

PCT (%): Percentage
PTS: Number of points awarded
W: Number of matches won
L: Number of matches lost

D: Number of matches drawn
PEN: Number of penalty overs
First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon