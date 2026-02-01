Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistan vs Australia live streaming: Where to watch 3rd T20I match today?

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bat first on the night.

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I live streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Just a day after securing the series, Pakistan will face Australia in the third and final T20I. This match is especially significant as it serves as the final test before Pakistan begins its T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The Men in Green will be aiming for a clean sweep of the series with a win today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bat first on the night.   
Having already clinched the series 2-0, Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, will look to continue their dominant performance and wrap up their World Cup preparations on a high note at home. The spinners have been the standout performers in the series, playing a crucial role in restricting Australia to modest totals in both matches.
 
 
For Australia, the focus will be on adjusting their batting order to fine-tune their lineup ahead of the World Cup. Mitch Marsh returned for the second T20I and will be eager to help Australia avoid a whitewash, aiming to end their preparations on a positive note as well. 
  Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20: Live streaming and telecast details  
When will the 3rd T20 match between Pakistan and Australia be played?

The Pakistan and Australia 3rd T20 match will be played on Sunday, February 1.
 
What is the venue for the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Australia?
The Pakistan and Australia 3rd T20 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
 
When will the toss for the Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20 take place?
The toss for the 3rd T20 match between Pakistan and Australia will take place at 4 PM IST.
 
When will the first ball of the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Australia be bowled?
The first ball of the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Australia will be bowled at 4:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Australia in India?
The live telecast for the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Australia will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Australia in India?
The live streaming of the 3rd T20 between Pakistan and Australia will be available on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

