Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20: Lahore pitch report, key stadium stats

Just a day after securing the series, Pakistan will take on Australia in the third and final T20I of the series. This match will serve as the final opportunity for Pakistan to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, and they’ll be eager to complete a 3-0 series whitewash against the Aussies on Sunday, February 1, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Having already clinched the series 2-0, Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, will look to dominate the final encounter and finish their World Cup preparation on a strong note at home. The team's spinners have been key to their success so far, restricting Australia to modest totals in both previous matches.

ALSO READ: Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I: Match preview, toss timings, streaming For Australia, the focus will be on whether they experiment with their batting lineup to settle on their best combination for the World Cup. Mitchell Marsh, who returned for the second T20I, will be keen to help the team avoid a series whitewash. Australia will aim to end their World Cup prep with a strong performance and salvage a win in the final match of the series. The clash promises to be an exciting conclusion to the series, with both teams looking to build momentum for the upcoming global event.

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is expected to provide a pitch conducive to high-scoring games, making it an exciting venue for fans. Batters have consistently excelled here during the Pakistan Super League, and spectators can expect plenty of runs. Bowlers will have to be precise with their tactics, as any missteps on this hitter-friendly surface are likely to be heavily penalized.

Pakistan vs Australia: Head-to-head stats in T20s in Lahore

The Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I match at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday will be their fourth head-to-head encounter at this venue in T20Is. Australia have one win while Pakistan have 2 wins in the remaining encounter with the hosts winning the last encounter by 90 runs on Saturday.

Most recent T20 match in Lahore

The last T20 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore was played on January 31 between Pakistan and Australia. Pakistan won the tie by 90 runs on the night.