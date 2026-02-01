U19 World Cup 2026: IND vs PAK preview, toss time (IST), key stadium stats

The Super Six action of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will conclude today, with five-time champions India U19 taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Super Six Group 2 match at Queens Park Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

The match will be important for both sides as it will be an almost straight shoot-out game for the final semifinal spot of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026.

India U19 team news

Pakistan U19 have quietly built momentum in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 and remain firmly in contention for a semifinal spot. Their campaign began with a setback against England U19, but the young Pakistan side responded strongly, registering emphatic victories over Scotland, Zimbabwe and New Zealand to revive their knockout hopes.

Despite the impressive turnaround, Pakistan head into Sunday’s high-stakes clash knowing the margin for error is slim. The equation is clear: they must beat India U19, and do so by a significant margin, to overcome their net run-rate deficit compared to both India and England. With semifinal qualification on the line, Pakistan are expected to come out with an aggressive approach as they look to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Pakistan U19 team news

Pakistan U19 made their way into the Super Six stage without any wins to their credit, with one point shared with Scotland in a washed-out game. So far, they have been outplayed in all three departments and now, as they face the five-time champions in their opening Super Six game, they will need to go all out if they wish to secure their first win of the season. The match will be very important for the Zimbabwe side, as a loss against India will more than confirm their exit from the semifinal race.

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (w), Kanishk Chouhan, Aaron George, R S Ambrish, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel

Pakistan U19 playing 11 (probable): Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor (w), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 30

India U19 won: 16

Pakistan U19 won: 13

No result: 0

Tied: 1

Queens Park Stadium: Key ODI stats

Category Stats Total Matches 99 Matches won batting first 43 Matches won bowling first 51 Average 1st innings score 233 Average 2nd innings score 197 Highest total recorded 399/1 (50 ovs) — PAK vs ZIM Lowest total recorded 48/10 (23.2 ovs) — ZIMW vs BANW Highest score chased 329/9 (49.5 ovs) — ZIM vs NZ Lowest score defended 196/10 (43 ovs) — ZIM vs AFG

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026: Full squad

India U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre (c), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

Pakistan U19 full squad for U19 World Cup 2026: Umar Zaib, Sameer Minhas, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan, Mohammad Sayyam, Momin Qamar, Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor, Daniyal Ali Khan, Ali Raza, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Abdul Subhan, Usman Khan, Farhan Yousaf

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 1.

What will be the venue for the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026?

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

What time will the toss for the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball for the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 pm IST.

Where to watch live telecast of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.