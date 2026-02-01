U19 World Cup 2026: Pakistan players to look out for in IND vs PAK clash

Farhan Yousaf-led Pakistan face a do-or-die challenge when they take on in-form five-time champions India in the final Super Six match of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. For Pakistan, the equation is straightforward but daunting — they must beat India and do so by a significant margin to keep their semifinal hopes alive. A narrow win, or a defeat, will almost certainly end their campaign.

Check all the live updates of the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match here Pakistan enter the clash on the back of three consecutive victories, but their opening-game loss to England continues to loom large. Despite being level with India on points, Pakistan’s inferior net run rate places them under pressure, making this high-profile encounter even more intense.

To engineer a near-miraculous qualification, Pakistan will need a collective effort, backed by standout individual performances. Several players have shown the ability to rise on big occasions, and Pakistan will bank on them once again against their arch-rivals. Here's a look at the key players who could define Pakistan's fate in this blockbuster clash.

Sameer Minhas

Sameer Minhas has been Pakistan’s batting backbone in the tournament. The opener has amassed 188 runs in four matches, averaging a remarkable 94.00, with two half-centuries to his name. His consistency at the top has allowed Pakistan to build solid starts and control the tempo of games.

Minhas will be a familiar threat for India, having starred against them earlier in the season. His ability to play long innings while maintaining a healthy strike rate makes him Pakistan’s most crucial batter. An early dismissal could hurt Pakistan badly, while a big knock could tilt the match dramatically in their favour.

Ali Raza

Ali Raza has been Pakistan’s strike bowler and arguably their most influential performer. The right-arm pacer leads the wicket charts with 12 wickets in four matches, boasting an excellent average of 10.41 and an economy of 3.57. His best figures of 4/37 underline his knack for breakthroughs.

Against a deep Indian batting line-up, Ali Raza’s role with the new ball will be pivotal. Early wickets are non-negotiable for Pakistan, and much will depend on his ability to disrupt India’s top order inside the powerplay.

Usman Khan

Usman Khan has played the role of stabiliser in Pakistan’s middle order. With 122 runs from four innings, including a well-crafted 75, he has provided balance to the batting unit. While his strike rate has been moderate, his value lies in holding the innings together.

Against India, Usman’s responsibility will be to ensure Pakistan do not lose momentum if early wickets fall. A composed innings from him could allow Pakistan’s aggressive batters to play with freedom around him.

Farhan Yousaf

Captain Farhan Yousaf has led from the front when given the opportunity. Though he has featured in just three innings, he has already scored 94 runs, averaging 94.00, with a highest score of 65. His ability to absorb pressure and anchor the innings adds stability to Pakistan’s line-up.

As skipper, Farhan’s calm presence and decision-making will be tested against India’s disciplined bowling attack. A substantial contribution with the bat could inspire belief within the Pakistan camp.

Abdul Subhan

Abdul Subhan has been Pakistan’s other major weapon with the ball. The right-arm pacer has picked up 10 wickets in four matches, including a stunning 4/11, while maintaining a miserly economy rate of 2.78. His ability to bowl tight spells and strike at key moments has complemented Ali Raza perfectly.

In a must-win encounter, Subhan’s discipline in the middle overs could be just as important as early breakthroughs. Keeping India’s scoring in check will be essential if Pakistan are to chase the required net run rate boost.