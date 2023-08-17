PCB includes Imran Khan in revised video but controversy refuses to die

In an apparent bid to end the controversy over the release of a video in honour of the former players, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has created more problems for itself.

The PCB had faced a lot of backlash on social media over completely ignoring former captain Imran Khan in the tribute video released on August 14.

Late Wednesday night, the PCB came out with an inexplicable explanation that due to duration problems, the tribute video was abridged and some important clips were missing from it but it had been rectified in the complete version.

It also said the PCB had launched a promotional campaign leading up to the 2023 World Cup and the tribute video was part of it.

The interesting part is that the duration of the earlier video from which Imran was missing and the completed version are around the same duration but this time the board has hacked all the clips and pictures of Wasim Akram and replaced them with Imran.

Cricket fans are now asking and wondering on social media where has Wasim disappeared.

Wasim had on Tuesday lashed out at the PCB completely overlooking the role of Imran in some of Pakistan cricket's most memorable and iconic moments. P



Pakistan's former captain Rashid Latif said the PCB explanation was hard to digest because the tribute video was modified after nearly 48 hours.

Why wasn't the mistake accepted and resolved as soon as the backlash started on social media and in the media, he questioned.

He also noted that the PCB had a verified X (formerly Twitter) account which meant it can upload clips and videos up to 7-8 minutes duration and secondly there was no duration bar on Youtube as well for the PCB channel to upload longer videos. So where does this duration problem come in for PCB?



It is an attempt to cover up and save face but the PCB still needs to give answers as to who was responsible for authorizing, making, approving and releasing the video, he added.

Ironically, the PCB also got mixed reactions after it uploaded a two and half minute video on Thursday trying to chronicle the journey of Pakistan in all the World Cups from 1975 to 2019.

The video is mostly without any voice over or proper footage of Pakistan's World Cup appearances or key moments.

This has now left some people wondering if a 2:30 seconds video suffices to properly chronicle Pakistan's journey in the 50-over showpiece.