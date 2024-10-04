Business Standard
Rohit Sharma hails bowlers and fielding for Test series win over BAN

Rohit credits calculated risks and aggressive play for India's dominant series win, highlighting the team's sharp fielding and strong bowling performance

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, following their 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh, which saw them get closer to securing yet another World Test Championship finals spot by extending thier lead at the top of the points table, credited his players for a dominant run over their neighbours from the east, especially for accepting the risks he took during the rain-curtailed second Test, which saw them beat their opponents while only batting for 52 overs in the match.

Notably, after beating Bangladesh in the first Test by 280 runs, India won the second Test on the fifth day after two sessions of the first day and all three sessions of days two and three were completely washed out.

Rohit Sharma hails bowlers and fielding in series win

Rohit Sharma credited the bowlers for laying the foundation of India's victory during their Test series against Bangladesh. Speaking to BCCI.tv, he said, "The bowlers got the wickets we needed, and then we took some calculated risks to get the result. The outcome could have gone either way, but both the coach and the team backed the decision. You have to be brave to take those chances. When it works, it looks great, but if not, there would be criticism. What matters is our thinking in the changing room."

India adopted an aggressive approach under Rohit, even with World Test Championship points at stake. Explaining his views on aggression, he said, "For me, aggression is about actions – our batting, field placements, and bowling. It's not about reactions. Losing two-and-a-half days of play didn't make us lose focus. On the fourth morning, we knew we needed seven wickets quickly, and that’s where everything started."

Leadership and crucial moments

Rohit, while talking about his captaincy style, said, "At this level, you need a mix of calmness and wisdom. Not every decision will go your way, but you must trust your experience and judgement. I take advice, but I rely on my own instincts in the end."

He also praised India's fielding, emphasising their slip-catching. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s sharp catches were pivotal in dismissing key players. Rohit said, "Out of the 24 catches, we took 23, which is impressive. Slip fielding in India is tricky as the ball doesn't always carry, but the players were sharp. Dilip (fielding coach) has been instrumental in helping them improve, and some catches turned the game around."

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

