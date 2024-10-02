Virat Kohli returns to London after India vs Bangladesh Test series

Business Standard
Kohli had a not-so-good outing against Bangladesh, with 99 runs in 4 innings during the series. However, he did show glimpses of pure class in between the innings with his shot selection and timing.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

After winning the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, Indian star batter Virat Kohli has flown back to London as soon as the series wrapped up.
 

India won the two-match Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 at home. In what was an action-packed 2nd Test in Kanpur, incessant rains took the game down to the last day, which saw brilliant displays of bowling and batting by the hosts.
 
Virat and Pant were the batters at the crease when India chased down the easy target of 95 runs on day 5 of the Test to complete India’s clean sweep.
 

Quiet series for Virat Kohli
 
He remained unbeaten in India’s final innings of the series, walking off with 29 runs off 37 deliveries after India chased down the target in the 2nd session in Kanpur.
 
The batter also achieved an incredible milestone during the series, becoming the fastest player to complete 27,000 runs in international cricket. Kohli achieved the feat in just 594 innings, taking the record from Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached the milestone in 623 innings.
 
Kohli set for New Zealand Tests
 
The 37-year-old joined Team India for the series against the Bangla Tigers in Chennai directly from London and has reportedly returned to London to be with his family again.
 
Kohli will now be featuring for the Indian cricket team when they take on New Zealand in the three-match Test series starting on October 16 in Bengaluru. Having announced his T20 international retirement this year, Kohli will not be part of the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh from October 6.

Topics : Virat Kohli Test Cricket India cricket team India vs Bangladesh

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

