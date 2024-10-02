Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs BAN T20 series: How have Bangladesh done in T20Is recently

IND vs BAN T20 series: How have Bangladesh done in T20Is recently

Bangladesh will be looking to make amends after their 2-0 defeat in Tests and will be eager to perform well in the shortest format of the game.

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh cricket team

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Test series between India and Bangladesh is complete, with the T20 series next on the agenda for the Men in Blue and the Bangla Tigers. India will host Bangladesh for a three-match T20 series starting on October 6.

Bangladesh will be looking to make amends after their 2-0 defeat in Tests and will be eager to perform well in the shortest format of the game.

Here is how the Bangla Tigers have fared in T20 internationals in the recent past:

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Bangladesh recent T20I form
Match Year Winner Result
Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition (in China) 2023 India NA
Bangladesh in New Zealand T20I Series 2023/24 drawn 1-1 (3)
Sri Lanka in Bangladesh T20I Series 2023/24 Sri Lanka 2-1 (3)
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh T20I Series 2024 Bangladesh 4-1 (5)
Bangladesh in United States of America T20I Series 2024 U.S.A. 2-1 (3)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup (in United States of America/West Indies) 2024 India NA
 
The Bangla Tigers, under skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won just one of the past five tournaments or series they have participated in.

Their solitary series win came at home against Zimbabwe in May this year, when they defeated the African nation 4-1 in a five-match T20 series.

Most recent T20 outing for Bangladesh

More From This Section

Tim Southee

Tim Southee quits NZ captaincy ahead of India tour, Tom Latham to take over

Babar Azam

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan cricket team's white-ball captain

Cricket, Bat, Ball, Bat Ball

CSK fast bowler Tushar Deshpande undergoes ankle surgery in London

India vs Bangladesh 2nd test key stats

Historic Kanpur Test: Records Galore in India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd Test Day 5: India complete clean sweep, beat BAN by 7 wickets


Their last outing in T20 internationals was during the T20 World Cup 2024, where the Bangla Tigers failed to make it past the Super 8 tournament stage following defeats against Afghanistan, Australia, and India in the United States and West Indies.

On the other hand, their next T20 opponent India won the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating South Africa by seven runs.

However, the T20 side for India will feature many lesser experienced names as a Suryakumar Yadav-led side aims to begin a new era of T20 cricket for the country.

Also Read

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja surpasses Pakistan's Imran Khan for incredible achievement

India vs Bangladesh T20 series

India vs Bangladesh T20 series full schedule, venues, timings, streaming

Rohit Sharma

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: How captain Rohit Sharma engineered an improbable win

Rohit Sharma

We were willing to get all out for 100: Rohit on India's boldplay in Kanpur

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 qualification scenario and chances

WTC 2023-25 points table: India, NZ, SL rankings; top batters & bowlers

Topics : India vs Bangladesh T20 cricket India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon