West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

West Indies will face Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday, July 23, at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. After falling short in the opening game, the hosts will be desperate to bounce back and level the series. Their batting showed signs of promise, but an underwhelming bowling effort allowed Australia to dominate. The visitors, meanwhile, are riding high after an all-round performance in the first T20I, where Cameron Green and Mitchell Owen smashed quickfire half-centuries, while Ben Dwarshuis claimed four wickets to seal the win. Australia will look to maintain their momentum and take a 2-0 lead in the series. The pitch at Sabina Park offered good bounce and pace, resulting in a high-scoring contest in the opener. Similar conditions are expected, meaning bowlers from both sides will need to be accurate and disciplined.
West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11:
West Indies playing 11 (probable): Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
Australia playing 11 (probable): Mitch Marsh (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
West Indies vs Australia head-to-head in T20Is
- Total matches played: 23
- West Indies won: 11
- Australia won: 12
- No result: 0
West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I full squad
West Indies squad: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie
Australia squad: Mitchell Owen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (w), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Dwarshuis
West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20 live telecast and streaming details
When does the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I match take place?
The second T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
What is the venue of the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I match?
The match will be held at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.
At what time will the live toss for the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I take place?
The toss for the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I match will take place at 5 am IST.
At what time will the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I match begin?
The first ball of the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I match is scheduled for 5:30 am IST.
Which TV channel will live telecast the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I match in India?
The live telecast of the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I match will not be available in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I match in India?
Live streaming of the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.