Sai Kishore, Pradosh to lead TN squads for Buchi Babu Tournament 2025

The prestigious All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament is set to return to Chennai from August 18 to September 9, and Tamil Nadu has announced two strong squads for the competition. R. Sai Kishore will captain the TNCA President’s XI, while Pradosh Ranjan Paul will lead the TNCA XI, as preparations ramp up ahead of a demanding domestic season.
The squads feature a mix of experienced campaigners and young talent. Notably, four members of Tamil Nadu's Cooch Behar Trophy-winning team, K. Abhinav, J. Hemchudeshan, D. Deepesh, and R.S. Ambrish, have been rewarded for their performances and included in the two squads.
The tournament will also serve as a platform for standout performers from the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Fast bowler A. Esakkimuthu and wicketkeeper-batter Tushar Raheja have earned spots in the TNCA XI after impressing during the TNPL season.
Meanwhile, senior players such as Sandeep Warrier, Gurjapneet Singh, and N. Jagadeesan have been given a break from the tournament. With a long domestic season ahead, the TN selectors have opted to manage workloads and ensure key players are rested ahead of more high-stakes competitions.
The TNCA President’s XI boasts seasoned names including B. Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, M. Shahrukh Khan, and Sai Kishore himself, while also featuring emerging talents like R. Vimal Khumar and C. Andre Siddarth, who will serve as vice-captain.
The TNCA XI, on the other hand, includes a promising blend of youth and experience with players like Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, B. Sachin, and the aforementioned Tushar Raheja ready to make their mark.
As one of the country’s oldest invitational tournaments, the Buchi Babu Trophy remains a crucial stage for domestic players to showcase their skills and stake claims for higher honours. With a host of emerging stars and experienced heads in the mix, the upcoming edition promises exciting cricket and opportunities for Tamil Nadu’s next generation of talent. Squads TNCA President’s XI: R. Sai Kishore (Capt.), C. Andre Siddarth C (Vice-capt.), B. Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, M. Shahrukh Khan, R. Vimal Khumar, S. Radhakrishnan, S. Lokeshwar, G. Ajitesh, J. Hemchudeshan, M. Siddharth, R.S. Ambrish, C.V. Achyuth, H. Trilok Nag, P. Saravana Kumar and K. Abhinav. TNCA XI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul (Capt.), Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (Vice-capt.), B. Sachin, Tushar Raheja, Kiran Karthikeyan, S. Mohamed Ali, S. Rithik Easwaran, S.R. Athish, S. Lakshay Jain, D.T. Chandrasekar, P. Vidyuth, R. Sonu Yadav, D. Deepesh, J. Prem Kumar, A. Esakkimuthu and T.D. Lokesh Raj.