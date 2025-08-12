Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Ayush Mhatre to captain Mumbai in All India Buchi Babu tournament

Ayush Mhatre to captain Mumbai in All India Buchi Babu tournament

The 17-year-old Mhatre will also lead India in another multi-format tour of Australia starting September 21.

Ayush Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Young opening batter Ayush Mhatre was on Tuesday named captain of Mumbai's 17-member squad, which also features India batter Sarfaraz Khan, for the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament beginning in Chennai later this month.

Mhatre, who made his First-Class debut last season for Mumbai, went on to make his mark in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and was later named captain of the India U-19 team, which went to England for a multi-format tour.

The 17-year-old Mhatre will also lead India in another multi-format tour of Australia starting September 21. 

On Monday, the right-handed Mhatre smacked 82 off 48 balls for Sainath Sports Club against Dadar Unio Sporting Club during a Kanga League B Division clash, which was his first appearance in a local maidan cricket match since being named India U-19 captain.

 

Suved Parkar, who has played eight First-Class matches for Mumbai, has been named vice-captain of the team for the Buchi Babu Tournament, scheduled from August 18 to September 9.

The team also features Musheer Khan, who had missed most of the 2024-25 season due to injuries suffered in a car accident.

Mumbai squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Musheer Khan, Divyansh Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar (vc), Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Harsh Aghav, Sairaj Patil, Aakash Parkar, Aakash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shreyas Gurav, Yash Dicholkar, Himanshu Singh, Royston Dias, Sylvester D'Souza, Irfan Umair.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nepal cricket team

Nepal cricket team trains at BCCI Centre for T20 World Cup qualifier

AUS vs SA 2nd T20I

Australia vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS 2nd T20I: Proteas level series 1-1; beat AUS by 53 runs

Nqaba Peter

Who is Nqaba Peter? Young SA wrist-spinner tipped as Tahir's successor

Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis smashes 2nd fastest hundred for South Africa in T20Is

Lhuan Dre Pretorius

Who is Lhuan-dre Pretorius? South African cricket team's latest find

Topics : Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon