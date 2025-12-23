Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Smith set to lead again as Australia announces squad for 4th Ashes Test

Smith set to lead again as Australia announces squad for 4th Ashes Test

With veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury during the third Test, Australia have turned to Todd Murphy as their frontline spinner

Steve Smith

Steve Smith

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia have confirmed a reshaped squad for the fourth Ashes Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with leadership continuity and forced changes defining their selections. With the Ashes already secured after three consecutive wins, the selectors have taken a measured approach, prioritising player management while also addressing key injury concerns.
 
The most notable development sees Steve Smith set to continue as stand-in captain, reinforcing stability at the top after Australia’s dominance in the series so far. The Boxing Day Test will also mark a significant opportunity for a younger spin option, while the pace group could witness a long-awaited comeback.
 

Murphy steps in for Lyon

With veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury during the third Test, Australia have turned to Todd Murphy as their frontline spinner. Murphy, who impressed during the 2023 Ashes tour of England, is set to play his first Test on home soil.

Also Read

Ishan Kishan

Jharkhand appoints Ishan Kishan as skipper for 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Cooper Connolly

I'm happy to perform any role: Cooper Connolly after being picked by PBKS

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Full schedule, teams, format, live streaming

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma took their Test cricket retirements

Cricket in 2025: A year of transitions, retirements and rule changes

Rohit Sharma

I was distraught, didn't want to play anymore: Rohit Sharma on 2023 WC loss

 
He was preferred ahead of Matt Kuhnemann and Corey Rocchiccioli, underlining the selectors’ confidence in his ability to handle the demands of a high-profile Boxing Day encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Lyon, who has otherwise enjoyed remarkable durability across his long career, was injured while diving to stop a boundary late in the Adelaide Test.

Smith to continue as captain

Regular skipper Pat Cummins has been rested as a precaution, with Australia keen to manage his workload following a significant back injury earlier this year. Cummins had indicated after the Adelaide win that playing at the MCG was unlikely, and the decision aligns with that expectation.
 
In his absence, Steve Smith is set to captain the side once again, having missed the third Test due to vertigo but now cleared to return. The move ensures leadership continuity as Australia aim to extend their momentum.

Pace options and fresh faces

Fast bowler Jhye Richardson has been recalled and is in contention to play his first Test in over four years after overcoming a series of injury setbacks. His return adds depth to a pace attack that already includes Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Michael Neser, giving selectors flexibility depending on conditions.

Squad and series outlook

Australia, who retained the Ashes after their win in Adelaide, will look to press home their advantage before the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground beginning January 3. The squad blends experience with opportunity, reflecting a confident but cautious approach.
 
Australia squad: Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

More From This Section

Stills from Virat Kohli in nets for Delhi

Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets ahead of 2025-26 Vijay Hazare campaign

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final full scorecard

India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS U19 Asia Cup final: Sameer, bowlers shine as PAK beat IND by 192 runs

U19 Asia Cup: Full list of winners

ACC U19 Asia Cup: Check full list of winners and runners-up over the years

U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final India vs Pakistan broadcast details

India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch U19 Asia Cup final today?

Mitchell Starc and Australia are eyeing a big Test victory in the 2nd Ashes Test

Australia retain Ashes with two Tests to spare after tense Adelaide win

Topics : Cricket News England vs Australia Australia cricket team England cricket team Ashes Test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon