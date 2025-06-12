Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bangladesh appoint Mehidy Hasan Miraz as new ODI captain for one year

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was on Thursday appointed as Bangladesh ODI captain for one year with next month's three-match series in Sri Lanka his first assignment at the helm.

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was on Thursday appointed as Bangladesh ODI captain for one year with next month's three-match series in Sri Lanka his first assignment at the helm.

Mehidy will take over the charge of the one-day side from Najmul Hossain Shanto, who will continue as the Test skipper while Litton Das will remain Bangladesh captain in T20s.

Bangladesh will tour Sri Lanka for two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is from June 17 to July 16. Their next assignment would be an ODI and a T20I series of three matches each against India at home in August.

 

"It is a huge honour for me to be entrusted with this responsibility by the board," said the 27-year-old Mehidy in a BCB statement.,  He has so far played 105 ODIs since making his debut in March 2017, scoring 1,617 runs with two tons and six fifties and has also taken 110 wickets.

"Leading the country is a dream for any cricketer and I am grateful for the confidence the board has shown in me. I have every faith in this team. We have the talent and the belief to play fearless cricket. I want us to perform with confidence, play without inhibition and continue giving our best for the country, he added.

BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedeen said Mehidy's performances and promise made him an ideal candidate for ODI captaincy.

"The board felt that Miraz's consistent performances with the bat and ball, his ability to fight and inspire the team and his energetic presence on and off the field make him an ideal candidate to lead the ODI side during a transitional time," he said.

"We believe he has the temperament and maturity to take Bangladesh forward in this format, Abedeen added.

While Mehidy has lost each of the four ODIs as stand-in captain of Bangladesh in the past, he led them to a series-levelling victory against the West Indies during their tour of the Caribbean where drew the series 1-1.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

