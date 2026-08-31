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Home / Cricket / News / Tamim confirms BCB, BCCI talks continue over long-pending India series

Tamim confirms BCB, BCCI talks continue over long-pending India series

Tamim said regular discussions are happening between the two Boards and "dates are being figured out."

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh cricket team

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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Bangladesh Cricket Board President Tamim Iqbal has not given up hope of a long-delayed home white-ball series against India materialising at some point, saying that both the countries are continuing to look for a window despite their hectic schedules.

In a conversation with Youtube channel 'Not Out Norman', the BCB chief admitted that the three ODIs and three T20Is will not happen in September as originally planned. India have a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the same window beginning September 13.

"That it (India series) won't happen hasn't been decided yet," Tamim said.

"Both boards are very sincere that this thing happens. Both BCCI and BCB are looking at windows as well, which time what can be done. Roughly a date, around which we are also thinking whether it can be done at this time or not.

 

"If I saw the intention was negative, then today I wouldn't even have said this word to you, 'Let's see what happens, we're hopeful.' I wouldn't have even said this word. Intentions are very positive," he asserted.

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Tamim said regular discussions are happening between the two Boards and "dates are being figured out." The two bodies had a tense face off before the 2025 ODI World Cup in India from which Bangladesh pulled out citing security concerns. This was after senior all-rounder Mustafizur Rahman was forced out of the IPL by the BCCI despite having a contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders without any explanation.

The cricketing tensions were a byproduct of the bitterness in diplomatic ties following the overthrowing of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in Bangladesh.

Tamim reiterated that Bangladesh should have handled the negotiations better and played the World Cup.

"Look, Mustafizur's issue was obviously something that the whole country was disappointed with. This was in no way right thing to do, this should never have been done. At that time I endorsed this, I am saying it even now. But we are going to play a World Cup," he said.

"If you go to a point of no return on the very first day, then that (solution) won't happen. And I feel in some cases, sports should remain as sports. So much trouble happened recently, right? Iran went to play in America during the ongoing war between two countries, I mean, that was bigger than this, a war is going on. So that's my point, I mean, a war is going on," he pointed out.

"...we should have definitely played the World Cup. We should have definitely done the negotiation in a better way," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : BCCI Bangladesh cricket team India cricket team Cricket News

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 11:31 AM IST