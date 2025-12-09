Team India register 3rd largest win (by margin) against SA in T20Is

India delivered a commanding statement in the series opener at Cuttack, dismantling South Africa by 101 runs to take a 1–0 lead in the five-match T20I series. The emphatic result also stands as India’s third-largest victory by margin against South Africa in T20Is, underlining the hosts’ growing dominance in the format. Team India's biggest win against SA in T20Is Although this was an impressive win by Surya and co., it wasn't their biggest win in T20Is against The Proteas. Their most dominant win against them came back in 2024 when they beat South Africa by a 135-run margin in Johannesburg.
- 135-run win – Target 284, Overs 18.2, Johannesburg, 15 Nov 2024
- 106-run win – Target 202, Overs 13.5, Johannesburg, 14 Dec 2023
- 101-run win – Target 176, Overs 12.3, Cuttack, 9 Dec 2025
Team India's biggest victory in T20I cricket over the years India's biggest win in T20Is came back in 2023 when they defeated New Zealand by a mammoth 168-run margin in Ahmedabad.
|Team India’s biggest win in T20Is (by margin)
|Winner
|Margin
|Target
|Overs
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|168 runs
|235
|12.1
|v New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|01/02/23
|India
|150 runs
|248
|10.3
|v England
|Wankhede
|02/02/25
|India
|143 runs
|214
|12.3
|v Ireland
|Dublin (Malahide)
|29/06/18
|India
|135 runs
|284
|18.2
|v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|15/11/24
|India
|133 runs
|298
|20
|v Bangladesh
|Hyderabad
|12/10/24
|India
|106 runs
|202
|13.5
|v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|14/12/23
|India
|101 runs
|213
|20
|v Afghanistan
|Dubai (DICS)
|08/09/22
|India
|101 runs
|176
|12.3
|v South Africa
|Cuttack
|09/12/25
|India
|100 runs
|235
|18.4
|v Zimbabwe
|Harare
|07/07/24
|India
|93 runs
|181
|16
|v Sri Lanka
|Cuttack
|20/12/17
Hardik Pandya Rescues India After Early Collapse
Sent in to bat, India’s innings began on shaky ground. Lungi Ngidi struck twice inside the powerplay, removing Shubman Gill for 4 and captain Suryakumar Yadav for 12, leaving India rattled at 18/2. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Verma attempted to rebuild, but the South African seamers maintained consistent pressure. Abhishek’s brief flurry ended at 9, and Tilak’s promising 26 was cut short soon after, pushing India to 50/3.
The momentum shifted when Hardik Pandya walked in. Partnering with Axar Patel, he steadied India before launching a brutal counterattack. Axar’s 21 provided stability, but it was Hardik’s acceleration that transformed the innings. He tore into the bowling with clean hitting—taking 17 off a Nortje over and punishing Maharaj and Sipamla with ease. Late contributions from Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma helped, but Hardik’s unbeaten 59 off 28 balls propelled India to a competitive 175/6.
South Africa Fold Under Bowling Pressure
South Africa’s chase unraveled almost immediately. India’s bowlers, exploiting the Cuttack pitch expertly, removed de Kock, Stubbs, Markram, and Miller before the visitors reached 50. Only Dewald Brevis showed resistance, but with wickets tumbling around him, the required rate spiraled out of reach.
Bowled out for just 74, South Africa never threatened the target as India completed a dominant win, one that now sits among their biggest T20I victories against the Proteas and sets the tone for the rest of the series.