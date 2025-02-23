Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy: Smith said team thought England would cross the 400 mark

Champions Trophy: Smith said team thought England would cross the 400 mark

Australia's five-wicket win was the highest-ever chase by any team at an ICC white-ball tournament, the previous best being Pakistan's 345 against Sri Lanka at the 2023 men's World Cup

Lahore
Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Steve Smith said at one stage his Australian side thought England would score 400 runs on a flat track here but his bowlers pulled the team back to a "chaseable" target of 352, ultimately winning their high-scoring Champions Trophy match by five wickets on Saturday.

Australia's five-wicket win was the highest-ever chase by any team at an ICC white-ball tournament, the previous best being Pakistan's 345 against Sri Lanka at the 2023 men's World Cup.

"We thought 350 was chaseable. Looked like they (England) would get 400 but we trusted each other's skills, took pace off at the right times, hit hard lengths, squeezed and controlled the back end," Smith said at the post-match presentation.

 

"Marnus bowled nicely too and took a few wickets. The two 'keepers (Alex Carey and Josh Inglis) have been batting beautifully, (they are) in great form," said the skipper who opted to bowl after winning the toss.

Inglis was the main architect of the five-wicket win as he played the innings of his life, smashing his maiden ODI century (120 not out) to overshadow England opener Ben Duckett's masterclass 165.

"The guys were outstanding, Matt Short played beautifully, Travis (Head) and I (were) the only two to miss out. We would have bowled first regardless, given how wet it got in training. It slowed up in the first innings.

"Josh didn't get out of second gear, shots all round the ground. I don't know if Josh still has an English passport, but he's not going anywhere," he said of Inglis who was born in England but moved to Australia with his family when he was 14.  ALSO READ: IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025

Inglis, who was named Player of the Match, was understandably "over the moon" after his magnificent knock.

"It's a great win, (while chasing) 350, a lot of things have to go right. (I am) pumped on a personal level. Not too much talk at half-time, knew it would be tough with the dew, skidded on nicely, knew it would be better batting second.

"Alex (Carey) doesn't say anything when he bats, need to keep chipping away, with Maxi in the sheds, leave him to the last ten, we'd be a chance. Their part-time options are very handy, can't not respect their bowling, tried to tick over with the spin and knew at the back end the pace would skid on. One from one is important. We'll look to recover for the next game."  England captain Jos Buttler gave credit to Australia and Inglis for the win. "A fantastic game, both sides played well, credit to Australia, fantastic innings from Inglis. We couldn't break that partnership, got to give credit to the opposition," he said.

"350 is a pretty good score, but it was wet and the dew was a worry."  He praised Duckett for his magnificent 165, though for a losing cause.

"Duckett has been brilliant at the top of the order in all formats, he's been threatening a big contribution for some time. (It is a) shame it was in a losing cause. Everyone has played enough cricket to know you need to go on, but take the focus off yourself and focus on the big partnerships, (Joe) Root and Duckett did that well.

"Root and Livi (Liam Livingstone) bowled well, created chances. Immense belief and optimism, if we keep putting 350 on the board we won't come second too often.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

