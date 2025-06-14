Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / ICC WTC Final 2025: Big blow for Australia as Smith set to miss final day

Smith's injury occurred during a high-pressure passage of play, as Australia looked to break a crucial stand. Positioned unusually close at slip just 14 metres behind the stumps

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Australia suffered a major setback on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025, with star batter Steve Smith ruled out of the remainder of the match due to a serious finger injury. The veteran cricketer dislocated his right pinkie while fielding at first slip during South Africa’s second innings at Lord’s. With the Proteas chasing 282 for victory, Smith’s absence is a massive blow to Australia’s hopes of defending their WTC title. The incident occurred when he attempted to grab a sharp chance off Temba Bavuma but failed to react in time. The mishap not only ruled him out of the rest of the final, but may also jeopardise his participation in the upcoming West Indies tour.
 

Slip Fielding Turns Costly

Smith’s injury occurred during a high-pressure passage of play, as Australia looked to break a crucial stand. Positioned unusually close at slip—just 14 metres behind the stumps—Smith was wearing a helmet due to the low bounce and inconsistent carry observed throughout the match. The chance came off a shoulder-high edge from Bavuma off Mitchell Starc’s bowling. Although Smith got his hands up, the ball struck his right hand awkwardly, causing a compound dislocation. He immediately left the field for treatment and was later taken to hospital for further medical attention.

Doubts Over Caribbean Tour

While Australia’s team management confirmed that Smith would play no further part in the WTC final, they did not specify the timeline for his recovery. However, the nature of the injury raises serious doubts about his availability for Australia’s upcoming Test series in the Caribbean, which begins on 25 June. The three-match series against West Indies now seems uncertain for Smith, depending on how quickly the dislocation heals and whether surgery is required.

Strategic Setback for Australia

Smith’s absence not only affects Australia’s fielding structure but also leaves a void in the batting order, should the final stretch into a potential fourth-innings chase. His injury marks a critical moment in a tightly contested final at Lord’s.

Topics : Steve Smith Australia cricket team South Africa cricket team ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

