U19 World Cup final preview: India, Australia renew rivalry in summit clash

India and Australia are set to renew the rivalry on the global stage once again as the two teams lock horns in the final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024. The senior teams have already clashed against each other in the last year, with Australia emerging victorious on both occasions -- the WTC 2023 final and the ICC ODI World Cup final.

How India grabbed a spot in final

India confirmed their spot in the final after beating hosts South Africa by two wickets in a tense matchup on Tuesday. Chasing 245 for victory, India battled back from 32 for four to seal a memorable win thanks to a brilliant match-winning partnership between Sachin Dhas and captain Uday Saharan.

How Australia booked a place in final

The second semi-final also provided no shortage of drama, as Australia emerged victorious over Pakistan by one wicket in the final over of the contest. Having bowled out Pakistan for a seemingly below-par total of 179, Australia stuttered in their chase before their middle and lower order formed crucial partnerships to help them edge home in thrilling fashion.

The highly anticipated final between the two sides will be hosted on Sunday 11 February at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, the same venue that staged both semi-finals, with the action commencing at 1:30 PM IST.

India and Australia road to U19 World Cup final 2024

India and Australia both head into the final undefeated, having topped their respective groups in both the initial stage and the Super Six stage, and can boast some of the most exciting young talent on the planet.

Among the future stars that have impressed throughout the competition are skippers Uday Saharan of India and Hugh Weibgen of Australia, and both have their sights firmly set on lifting the coveted trophy on Sunday.

Who said what

India Under 19 captain Uday Saharan. Photo: ICC India captain Uday Saharan: "As we approach the World Cup final, we carry the dreams of a billion hearts. Our journey has been a testament to our hard work, unity, and love for the game. In this final battle, we aim to create a legacy that inspires the next generation. It's not just a game; it's a chance to etch our names in history." "As we approach the World Cup final, we carry the dreams of a billion hearts. Our journey has been a testament to our hard work, unity, and love for the game. In this final battle, we aim to create a legacy that inspires the next generation. It's not just a game; it's a chance to etch our names in history."

"Right from our first game, we have played with passion, determination, and a belief that we will get the coveted title home. In the final, against Australia, it will be no different as we go one step closer to defending the title successfully. Together, as one team, one nation, we march into the final, ready to seize our moment and make India proud. As a captain, I couldn’t have asked for anything more from my team as we stand at the cusp of creating history."

Australia Under 19 captain Hugh Weibgen. Photo: ICC Australia captain Hugh Weibgen: "We're pleased to have made it to the final after a close game against Pakistan, and we can't wait to take on India in Sunday's final. "We're pleased to have made it to the final after a close game against Pakistan, and we can't wait to take on India in Sunday's final.

"The whole squad has done a terrific job throughout the tournament, and it would mean so much to us as a group to lift the trophy on Sunday. This is an opportunity to make our coaches, family, and friends extremely proud. They have helped and supported us along the journey.

"India have also had an outstanding tournament and are a class team. We expect they will provide a challenge for us, and we look forward to it."

India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 head-to-head in the final

These sides have met twice before in an ICC U19 Cricket World Cup final, with India having won on both previous occasions in 2012 and 2018.

Match officials for ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024

On-field umpires: Allahudien Palekar and Langton Rusere

Allahudien Palekar and Langton Rusere Third-umpire: Rashid Riaz

Rashid Riaz Fourth umpire: Roland Black

Roland Black Match referee: Shaid Wadvalla

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 final tickets

Fans in Benoni wanting to see the U19 Men’s CWC 2024 champions being crowned can do so for free at Sunday’s final. The on-field action will accompany a vibrant festival atmosphere, with live music and entertainment offerings that will enhance what promises to be a memorable cricket showcase.

Fans in India can watch the action unfold on Star Sports 1 and Disney+ Hotstar, with free-to-air coverage available on Doordarshan. In Australia, Prime Video will be providing live coverage across devices.